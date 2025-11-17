NIA Busts Massive Multi-State Terror Plan, Decodes ‘Operation D-6’ After Red Fort Blast
According to NIA, the terrorists were planning for a large-scale terror attack across the country especially in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have decoded two prime pieces of information in connection with the Red Fort terror attack case including the codename of the terror operation and its larger game plan.
Following directives from the home ministry, the NIA took over the Delhi bomb blast incident on Tuesday last. The investigative agency decoded the internal codename “Operation D-6” as given by the terrorist organisation under which they have been planning for a large-scale terror attack across the country especially in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
The attack was planned in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on December 6. The revelation was made following interrogation of the alleged terrorists who were arrested from Faridabad and Jammu & Kashmir.
According to sources, the module had been planning a large-scale suicide strike using a car-borne explosive device, with preparations in motion for weeks. On Sunday, NIA admitted that the Red Fort bomb blast was a suicide attack.
Following arrest of another prime accused, Amir Rashid Ali, connected with the Delhi terror attack, NIA investigations had revealed that Ali, the car owner and a resident of Samboora, Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack.
The car was used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast. Ever since the NIA took over the case, it has examined 73 witnesses including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital on November 10. According to the agency, a huge quantity of explosives had been stockpiled in Faridabad for the planned December 6 attack.
“The deceased (Umar) had been trying to prepare several young men for potential suicide missions and had been actively brainwashing them. Diaries recovered from Shaheen (another accused involved in connection with white colour terror module) and other arrested suspects have yielded details linked to “Operation D-6,” a senior official aware of the development told ETV Bharat.
The investigative agency is presently trying to map every link in the conspiracy. “More arrests are likely in the coming days from across the country as the investigation into the conspiracy has given an indication of a large-scale conspiracy,” the official said, adding "The NIA in coordination with other agencies are conducting continuous raids in J&K, Haryana and other places."
Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned security expert and former director general of J&K, Shesh Paul Vaid said that the investigative agency has already busted a major terror plot that was orchestrated by the Pakistan backed terrorist organisation.
According to Vaid, Pakistan’s deep state is desperate to do some major action in the hinterland. “Looks like Pakistan and ISI are planning something big in India. They should remember that Operation Sindoor is on, and if they undertake something, they will have to bear consequences for the complete annihilation of Pakistan,” said Vaid.
According to Vaid, the NIA and other agencies are working very meticulously. “We can expect that in the coming days more arrests will happen from across the country,” said Vaid.
The plot was to carry multiple terror attacks across the country coinciding the December 6 Babri Masjid demolition day. “In fact, the decoding of “Operation D-6” substantiated the claim made by the security agencies that the plot was for a multiple terror attack across the country,” Vaid said.
Read more