NIA Busts Massive Multi-State Terror Plan, Decodes ‘Operation D-6’ After Red Fort Blast

New Delhi: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have decoded two prime pieces of information in connection with the Red Fort terror attack case including the codename of the terror operation and its larger game plan.

Following directives from the home ministry, the NIA took over the Delhi bomb blast incident on Tuesday last. The investigative agency decoded the internal codename “Operation D-6” as given by the terrorist organisation under which they have been planning for a large-scale terror attack across the country especially in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The attack was planned in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on December 6. The revelation was made following interrogation of the alleged terrorists who were arrested from Faridabad and Jammu & Kashmir.

According to sources, the module had been planning a large-scale suicide strike using a car-borne explosive device, with preparations in motion for weeks. On Sunday, NIA admitted that the Red Fort bomb blast was a suicide attack.

Following arrest of another prime accused, Amir Rashid Ali, connected with the Delhi terror attack, NIA investigations had revealed that Ali, the car owner and a resident of Samboora, Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack.

The car was used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast. Ever since the NIA took over the case, it has examined 73 witnesses including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital on November 10. According to the agency, a huge quantity of explosives had been stockpiled in Faridabad for the planned December 6 attack.