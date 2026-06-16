NIA Attaches Amritsar Property In LET-Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case
The property was registered in the name of the father of the accused, Ankush Kapoor – a key operative in India of the narco-terror network.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached a house in Amritsar in Punjab, linked to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative in a transnational narco-terror network case with footprints spread across multiple countries.
NIA, in a media statement, said that the property, identified as House No. 33, Holy City, Holy Enclave Phase-I, Amritsar, has been attached under Section 25 (1) of UA (P) Act in the Salaya drug seizure case as the “proceeds of terrorism" under section 2 (g) (ii) of UA (P) Act.
"An NIA team carried out the attachment following the due process of law, in the presence of independent witnesses and with the assistance of local authorities," the statement said.
According to the NIA, the said property was registered in the name of the father of accused Ankush Kapoor – a key operative in India of the narco-terror network spread across Italy, Australia, Iran, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan among other nations.
NIA’s investigations had revealed Ankush’s links with a Dubai-based accused connected with the proscribed terrorist organisation- LeT, the probe agency said.
"Ankush, who was arrested last year, was found to be a very important operative of the conspiracy relating to smuggling, transportation, storage and distribution of narcotic substances, besides laundering the proceeds of terrorism to accused in various countries. Investigations had further shown that the proceeds from the trafficking of narcotic substances were being used to finance and support terrorist activities in India through a complex and elaborate financial network," the statement said.
"The anti-terror agency had earlier charged Ankush for his role in terror-funding activities, criminal conspiracy, and providing support to unlawful and terrorist networks, in addition to offences under NDPS and IPC. A total of 26 accused have so far been chargesheeted in the case, in which an investigation is continuing. Today’s action was part of NIA’s efforts to dismantle and destroy all financial and logistical infrastructure supporting terrorist activities on Indian soil," it added.
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