ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Attaches Amritsar Property In LET-Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached a house in Amritsar in Punjab, linked to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative in a transnational narco-terror network case with footprints spread across multiple countries.

NIA, in a media statement, said that the property, identified as House No. 33, Holy City, Holy Enclave Phase-I, Amritsar, has been attached under Section 25 (1) of UA (P) Act in the Salaya drug seizure case as the “proceeds of terrorism" under section 2 (g) (ii) of UA (P) Act.

"An NIA team carried out the attachment following the due process of law, in the presence of independent witnesses and with the assistance of local authorities," the statement said.

According to the NIA, the said property was registered in the name of the father of accused Ankush Kapoor – a key operative in India of the narco-terror network spread across Italy, Australia, Iran, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan among other nations.