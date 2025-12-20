ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests Two Maoists Over Maharashtra Youth's Killing

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two Maoists allegedly involved in the killing of a Maharashtra youth, who they suspected was a police informer, officials said on Saturday. Both members of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation, the two men have been identified as Raghu alias Pratap of district Nizamabad, Telangana, and Shankar Mahaka of district Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, they said.

The victim, Dinesh Pusu Gawade, was abducted and brutally murdered by CPI (Maoist) members in November 2023 in Gadchiroli on suspicion of being a police informer and a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a statement issued by the NIA said.