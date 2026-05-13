ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests Hizbul Mujahideen-Linked Narco-Terrorist 'Shera' After Extradition From Portugal

"Mastermind in a major Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terror financing case, Shera was brought to India today following the due legal process. He was taken into custody by an NIA team at the Delhi airport immediately on his arrival from Portgual, to where he had absconded in 2020. His successful extradition and arrest come as a major shot in the arm for NIA’s fight against Pakistan-backed narco and cross border terrorism," the agency said in a press release.