NIA Arrests Hizbul Mujahideen-Linked Narco-Terrorist 'Shera' After Extradition From Portugal
Mastermind in a major Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror financing case, Shera was brought to India today following the due legal process.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera after successfully securing his extradition from Portugal following sustained diplomatic and legal efforts.
"Mastermind in a major Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terror financing case, Shera was brought to India today following the due legal process. He was taken into custody by an NIA team at the Delhi airport immediately on his arrival from Portgual, to where he had absconded in 2020. His successful extradition and arrest come as a major shot in the arm for NIA’s fight against Pakistan-backed narco and cross border terrorism," the agency said in a press release.