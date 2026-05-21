ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests Kolkata Man For Allegedly Spying For Pakistani Intelligence For 'Pak Citizenship'

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man from Kolkata for allegedly sharing sensitive security-related information with Pakistani intelligence officers (PIOs) in exchange for money and promises of Pakistani citizenship.

The agency said that the Pakistan-backed spy was involved in clandestinely passing confidential security-related information to PIOs as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy.

A resident of Kolkata, Zafar Riaz alias Rizvi, had a Look Out Circular issued against him and proceedings were also underway to declare him a Proclaimed Offender when he was taken into custody. He has been arrested under various sections of BNS, Official Secrets Act and UA(P) Act.

The accused was married to a Pakistani national, with his children also being citizens of Pakistan, officials said.