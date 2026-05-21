NIA Arrests Kolkata Man For Allegedly Spying For Pakistani Intelligence For 'Pak Citizenship'
NIA has arrested a Pakistan-backed spy involved in clandestinely passing confidential security-related information to Pakistani Intelligence Officers as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 8:33 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man from Kolkata for allegedly sharing sensitive security-related information with Pakistani intelligence officers (PIOs) in exchange for money and promises of Pakistani citizenship.
The agency said that the Pakistan-backed spy was involved in clandestinely passing confidential security-related information to PIOs as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy.
A resident of Kolkata, Zafar Riaz alias Rizvi, had a Look Out Circular issued against him and proceedings were also underway to declare him a Proclaimed Offender when he was taken into custody. He has been arrested under various sections of BNS, Official Secrets Act and UA(P) Act.
The accused was married to a Pakistani national, with his children also being citizens of Pakistan, officials said.
NIA investigations have revealed that Zafar was once convicted earlier in an espionage case under IPC and Official Secrets Act, and he had been travelling frequently between India and Pakistan since 2005. During one such visit, he was contacted and cultivated by PIOs to carry out espionage activities in India in lieu of financial inducements and the promise of Pakistani citizenship, NIA said in a statement.
The agency further said that to facilitate other espionage and terror operatives, the accused had provided One-Time Passwords (OTPs) of Indian telecom mobile numbers to a PIO to help him activate WhatsApp accounts. The alleged intelligence officer had used these accounts to secretly communicate with one Motiram Jat, also an accused in the instant case. Jat was also engaged in conveying secret security-related information to the PIO, NIA stated.
Following Zafar's arrest, NIA has intensified its investigation to trace others involved in the espionage racket and unravel the larger conspiracy behind the plot.
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