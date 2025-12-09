ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests Key Accused In Delhi Blast Case

Barricades being placed near Gate No. 4 of Red Fort Metro Station as a security personnel stands guard, during the scanning of the site before reopening for traffic and the public in Red Fort, New Delhi, on Saturday, November 15, 2025 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested another key accused in connection with the Delhi bomb blast case. At least 11 people were killed in a blast that occurred in the Red Fort area in New Delhi on November 10, 2025. Immediately after the blast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the spot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital and met the injured. The Centre handed over the probe of the case to the NIA. An official release from the NIA issued Tuesday evening said, "Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir is the eighth accused to be arrested in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI. He was nabbed by an NIA team from Delhi." The probe agency said that it found him involved in the conspiracy behind the terrorist attack that killed 11 people and injured several others in the Red Fort area in the national capital.