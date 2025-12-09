NIA Arrests Key Accused In Delhi Blast Case
The blast took place near the Red Fort in New Delhi on November 10, 2025. The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency.
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested another key accused in connection with the Delhi bomb blast case.
At least 11 people were killed in a blast that occurred in the Red Fort area in New Delhi on November 10, 2025. Immediately after the blast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the spot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital and met the injured.
The Centre handed over the probe of the case to the NIA. An official release from the NIA issued Tuesday evening said, "Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir is the eighth accused to be arrested in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI. He was nabbed by an NIA team from Delhi."
The probe agency said that it found him involved in the conspiracy behind the terrorist attack that killed 11 people and injured several others in the Red Fort area in the national capital.
"As per NIA investigations, Bilal had knowingly harboured the deceased accused Umar Un Nabi by providing him logistical support. He is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the terrorist attack. NIA is continuing with its investigation into the conspiracy behind the deadly terror act. The anti-terror agency is working closely with various central and state agencies to unravel all the threads of the conspiracy," the release said.
The probe agency also said that efforts to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the deadly terror attack are continuing.
On November 12, 2025, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on the evening of 10 November 2025.
"The Cabinet also adopted a Resolution: The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of 10 November 2025. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities, and caused injuries to several others. The Cabinet pays its solemn respects to the victims of this senseless act of violence and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Cabinet prays for the speedy recovery of all those injured, and appreciates the prompt efforts of the medical personnel and emergency responders, who have been providing care and support to the victims. The Cabinet unequivocally condemns this dastardly and cowardly act that has led to the loss of innocent lives," an official release had said.
