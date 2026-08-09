ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests Key Accused In Kerala Illegal Explosives Seizure Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another accused in connection with the seizure of a huge consignment of illegal explosives in Malappuram district of Kerala, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 10, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Haris TA, was arrested on Saturday from Manjeri in Malappuram district, they said. The accused, who is the main conspirator, was involved in the illegal procurement of the explosives seized in the case, a statement issued by the NIA said.

The case relates to the seizure of 89,600 explosive sticks and 10,500 shock tubes (NONEL) from a lorry parked in the compound of Farha Hollow Bricks Company on the Chemmad-Thalappara Road in Malappuram on February 7, 2026.

The lorry was intercepted by the Kerala Police, which arrested three persons found in connection with the consignment, the probe agency said. The accused did not possess valid licences or permissions for transporting or possessing the explosives, it said.