NIA Arrests Key Accused Deported From US In Punjab Railway Line Blast Case
Surinder Singh, alias Thikriwal, was arrested in the April 2026 Punjab railway line blast case between Shambhu and Rajpura stations
By PTI
Published : November 18, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key accused linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror outfit in the April 26 Punjab railway line blast case after his deportation from the United States.
Surinder Singh alias Thikriwal was detained by the US authorities and deported in coordination with them, an NIA statement said.
Thikriwal was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here in the case related to the blast on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) between Shambhu and Rajpura stations, on 27 April 2026.
The blast was carried out to further the terror activities of the KZF, disrupt communal harmony and destabilise law and order in Punjab, the probe agency said. With this arrest, the NIA has so far arrested eight accused in the case.
During the investigation, it surfaced that after the incident at the Rajpur-Shambu railway track blast, Thikriwal posted a video on his Facebook account glorifying and supporting the incident.
In the video, he also extended support to the accused behind the criminal conspiracy, including the deceased Jagroop Singh, who died while carrying out the blast, the statement said.
He described Khalistan Zindabad Force as a "Qaumi Organisation" and called Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, a Designated Individual Terrorist (DIT), as "the general of the Qaum", the anti-terror agency said.
The NIA had opened a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the accused during the investigation. Multiple criminal cases are also registered against him in different districts of Punjab.
The agency's investigation into the wider conspiracy continues, as part of its efforts to dismantle the growing nexus between terrorists and their associates based abroad, and to break their funding and infrastructure.
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