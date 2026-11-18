ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests Key Accused Deported From US In Punjab Railway Line Blast Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key accused linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror outfit in the April 26 Punjab railway line blast case after his deportation from the United States.

Surinder Singh alias Thikriwal was detained by the US authorities and deported in coordination with them, an NIA statement said.

Thikriwal was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here in the case related to the blast on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) between Shambhu and Rajpura stations, on 27 April 2026.

The blast was carried out to further the terror activities of the KZF, disrupt communal harmony and destabilise law and order in Punjab, the probe agency said. With this arrest, the NIA has so far arrested eight accused in the case.

During the investigation, it surfaced that after the incident at the Rajpur-Shambu railway track blast, Thikriwal posted a video on his Facebook account glorifying and supporting the incident.

In the video, he also extended support to the accused behind the criminal conspiracy, including the deceased Jagroop Singh, who died while carrying out the blast, the statement said.