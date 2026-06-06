NIA Arrests Former TMC MLA Saokat Molla, Terms Him 'Key Conspirator' In Bhangar Blast Case
NIA arrested former TMC MLA Saokat Molla in the Bhangar blast case, alleging he conspired in bomb-making and evidence tampering.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST|
Updated : June 6, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on late Friday arrested the absconding former Trinamool Congress (MLA) Saokat Molla from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.
He is the prime suspect in the case over the bomb blast at Dakshin Bamunia village in Bhangar on March 19, 2026. He was arrested hours after the agency declared him "absconding".
The former MLA was on the run and was arrested following continued searches by the NIA. He is the fourth accused to be arrested in the case.
According to the NIA, Molla was a "key conspirator" in the case and had directed the other accused to manufacture the crude bombs. The agency further claimed that he instructed associates to tamper with the blast site after the explosion in an attempt to destroy evidence.
His arrest came shortly after another accused, allegedly involved in transporting the deceased and injured persons from the blast site in a Scorpio vehicle, was taken into custody.
Investigators are currently questioning the accused to determine whether a wider conspiracy was involved. The case was handed over to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the West Bengal Police initially investigated it.
Blast Had Killed One Person, Injured Three
One person was killed and three others were critically injured in the explosion at Dakshin Bamunia village in South 24 Parganas district on March 19. Investigators alleged that crude bombs were being manufactured at the location when the blast occurred.
"We have arrested Saokat Molla as part of the ongoing investigation into the Bhangar bomb blast case. He will be produced before a court tomorrow, and further legal proceedings will follow," an NIA official told PTI. With Molla's arrest, the total number of people held in the case has risen to four.
Family Claims He Surrendered
NIA officials said Molla was taken to the agency's office for questioning after his arrest. The biker he was travelling with was also detained. However, family members disputed the agency's version, claiming that Molla had voluntarily surrendered.
"My father was not at home. He had gone out for personal work. He surrendered to the authorities. We (our family members and my father) were at a hotel near Chingrighata and not anywhere near Kamalgazi," his daughter told reporters.
The arrest came a day after NIA teams conducted searches at Molla's residence and several locations linked to him in South 24 Parganas. Raids were conducted in Moukhali, Baruipur, and Sonarpur as part of the investigation.
On Thursday, the agency had arrested the driver of the vehicle allegedly used to transport the bomb makers.
Officials said the NIA had earlier issued a summons to Molla through his family members and had also questioned his son during the course of the investigation.
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