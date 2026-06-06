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NIA Arrests Former TMC MLA Saokat Molla, Terms Him 'Key Conspirator' In Bhangar Blast Case

Former TMC MLA Saokat Molla was arrested by the NIA in connection with the Bhangar bomb blast case. ( File/IANS/ANI )

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on late Friday arrested the absconding former Trinamool Congress (MLA) Saokat Molla from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

He is the prime suspect in the case over the bomb blast at Dakshin Bamunia village in Bhangar on March 19, 2026. He was arrested hours after the agency declared him "absconding".

The former MLA was on the run and was arrested following continued searches by the NIA. He is the fourth accused to be arrested in the case.

According to the NIA, Molla was a "key conspirator" in the case and had directed the other accused to manufacture the crude bombs. The agency further claimed that he instructed associates to tamper with the blast site after the explosion in an attempt to destroy evidence.

His arrest came shortly after another accused, allegedly involved in transporting the deceased and injured persons from the blast site in a Scorpio vehicle, was taken into custody.

Investigators are currently questioning the accused to determine whether a wider conspiracy was involved. The case was handed over to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the West Bengal Police initially investigated it.

Blast Had Killed One Person, Injured Three

One person was killed and three others were critically injured in the explosion at Dakshin Bamunia village in South 24 Parganas district on March 19. Investigators alleged that crude bombs were being manufactured at the location when the blast occurred.