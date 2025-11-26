ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Blast: NIA Nabs Red Fort Car Bomber Dr Umar's Aide From Faridabad; 7th Arrest So Far

Soyab is the seventh accused arrested by the NIA in the case, part of a 'white-collar' terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 26, 2025 at 11:00 AM IST

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a man from Faridabad for allegedly harbouring "terrorist" Dr Umar-un Nabi, the prime accused who drove the explosive-laden car that blew up near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, killing 15 people and leaving dozens injured.

An official spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the agency arrested Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad, for allegedly providing logistical support to "terrorist Umar Un Nabi" before the Delhi terror bomb blast.

Soyab is the seventh accused arrested by the NIA in the case, part of a 'white-collar' terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Prior to this, the NIA had arrested six other key aides of the car bomber Umar over the course of its investigation in the case.

The agency said its objective is to identify and apprehend all members linked to the larger terror network responsible for the attack.

"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Efforts to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the deadly terror attack are undeway, NIA said.

