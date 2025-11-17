NIA Arrests Another Kashmir Resident In Delhi Blast Case; 'Worked Closely With' Suicide Bomber Umar
According to the NIA, Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish was formally arrested by a special team of NIA camping in Srinagar for the probe.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Continuing with its probe in the Red Fort area car bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key associate of the terrorist involved in the blast, the central probe agency said on Monday.
An NIA spokesperson said that Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, a resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, was arrested from Srinagar by an NIA team that was in the valley in connection with the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.
According to the spokesperson, NIA investigations have revealed that Jasir had provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the November 10 deadly car bomb blast near Red Fort which killed 10 people and left 32 persons injured.
Jasir, as per the NIA, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the suicide bomber Dr Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage.
NIA continues to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads, and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack.
Jasir's arrest comes hours after his father Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry fruit seller from Wanpora village of Qazigund, succumbed to burn injuries he suffered in the self-immolation on his son's detention by the security agencies in the Delhi blast case.
This comes a day after the central probe agency arrested another Kashmir resident Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered, was arrested from Delhi.
