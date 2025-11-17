ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests Another Kashmir Resident In Delhi Blast Case; 'Worked Closely With' Suicide Bomber Umar

Police personnel at the site of a car blast near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, in New Delhi, Monday, November 10, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Continuing with its probe in the Red Fort area car bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key associate of the terrorist involved in the blast, the central probe agency said on Monday.

An NIA spokesperson said that Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, a resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, was arrested from Srinagar by an NIA team that was in the valley in connection with the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

According to the spokesperson, NIA investigations have revealed that Jasir had provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the November 10 deadly car bomb blast near Red Fort which killed 10 people and left 32 persons injured.

Jasir, as per the NIA, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the suicide bomber Dr Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage.