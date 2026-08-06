NIA Arrests Accused In Karnataka BJP Leader Praveen Nettaru Murder Case, 25th Arrest So Far
Ummar Farook, who had a Red Corner Notice and a non-bailable warrant against him, was apprehended from Kochi, Kerala following a targeted operation.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
New Delhi/Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested another key absconding accused in the 2022 murder of Karnataka BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, taking the total number of arrests in the high-profile case to 25, according an NIA press release on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Ummar Farook M R, was apprehended from Kochi, Kerala following a targeted operation based on credible intelligence inputs. Farook, the absconding accused, had a Red Corner Notice (RCN) and a non-bailable warrant for arrest against him. The investigating agency had also announced a reward of 4 lakh for information leading to his arrest.
The NIA had earlier chargesheeted Farook in connection with the conspiracy behind the murder, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigations revealed that he attended a conspiracy meeting at the office of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Sullia town, along with the other accused, said the NIA press release.
Investigation also revealed that Farook had agreed to provide his motorcycle to a co-accused for identifying potential targets and conducting reconnaissance in Bellare village before the murder. Along with the other co-accused, he is also accused of participating in an attempt to eliminate a protected witness in the case, the press release said.
The latest arrest comes weeks after the NIA, in July this year, apprehended two other absconding accused, Abdul Nasir P alias Nasir, and Naushad, from Kochi in Kerala and Hosur in Tamil Nadu, respectively, in a coordinated operation based on information received from the Andhra Pradesh Police, the press release said.
The murder of Praveen Nettaru, a local BJP leader from Dakshina Kannada district, on July 26, 2022, had triggered widespread outrage and led to the NIA taking over the investigation. The NIA probe has revealed that the killing was part of a larger criminal conspiracy orchestrated by cadres of the banned PFI.
In this case, two accused remain absconding. Efforts are continuing to trace and arrest the remaining absconding accused and to bring the investigation to its logical conclusion, said the NIA press release.
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