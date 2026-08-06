ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests Accused In Karnataka BJP Leader Praveen Nettaru Murder Case, 25th Arrest So Far

New Delhi/Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested another key absconding accused in the 2022 murder of Karnataka BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, taking the total number of arrests in the high-profile case to 25, according an NIA press release on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ummar Farook M R, was apprehended from Kochi, Kerala following a targeted operation based on credible intelligence inputs. Farook, the absconding accused, had a Red Corner Notice (RCN) and a non-bailable warrant for arrest against him. The investigating agency had also announced a reward of 4 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

The NIA had earlier chargesheeted Farook in connection with the conspiracy behind the murder, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigations revealed that he attended a conspiracy meeting at the office of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Sullia town, along with the other accused, said the NIA press release.

Investigation also revealed that Farook had agreed to provide his motorcycle to a co-accused for identifying potential targets and conducting reconnaissance in Bellare village before the murder. Along with the other co-accused, he is also accused of participating in an attempt to eliminate a protected witness in the case, the press release said.