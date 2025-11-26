ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Alerts Delhi, Haryana, J&K And UP About Sympathisers Of 'White Colour Terror Module' Behind Red Fort Blast

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's principal counter-terrorism law enforcement agency, which is investigating the Delhi Red Fort terror blast, has notified security agencies in Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh about the presence of supporters and sympathisers of the "white colour terror module" believed to be sheltering in these states.

A NIA spokesperson said that they are working in close coordination with police and other probe agencies in these states.

The spokesperson added that the agency is also pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing, and identifying others involved in the case.

On Tuesday evening, the agency arrested Soyab, of Dhauj village in Faridabad, who is suspected to be another conspirator in the Red Fort blast. NIA investigations found that Soyab had provided logistical support to Umar, the suicide bomber, before the attack, which resulted in numerous casualties and injuries.

“The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces, in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier, the central agency arrested six key aides of the car bomber, Umar, during its investigation into case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.