NIA Alerts Delhi, Haryana, J&K And UP About Sympathisers Of 'White Colour Terror Module' Behind Red Fort Blast
The NIA is following multiple leads in the Red Fort blast case and is working with state police forces to conduct searches across the country.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's principal counter-terrorism law enforcement agency, which is investigating the Delhi Red Fort terror blast, has notified security agencies in Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh about the presence of supporters and sympathisers of the "white colour terror module" believed to be sheltering in these states.
A NIA spokesperson said that they are working in close coordination with police and other probe agencies in these states.
The spokesperson added that the agency is also pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing, and identifying others involved in the case.
On Tuesday evening, the agency arrested Soyab, of Dhauj village in Faridabad, who is suspected to be another conspirator in the Red Fort blast. NIA investigations found that Soyab had provided logistical support to Umar, the suicide bomber, before the attack, which resulted in numerous casualties and injuries.
“The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces, in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack,” the spokesperson added.
Earlier, the central agency arrested six key aides of the car bomber, Umar, during its investigation into case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.
Prakash Singh, a renowned security expert and former Director-General of Uttar Pradesh and Assam police forces, told ETV Bharat: "The NIA is trying to locate the terror outfits that are connected with the Red Fort blast case. I believe, following the Red Fort blast, several Islamic institutions and madrasas have already come under the surveillance of the intelligence agencies.”
He added that the involvement of "radicalised doctors" in recent terror incidents is a very serious trend. Quoting preliminary probe findings, Singh said that Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was suspected to be involved in the bomb blast. "However, the truth will come once the NIA investigation is over," Singh said.
The NIA earlier arrested Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag, and Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow, all of whom were connected to the Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad. The agency has also arrested Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, a cleric from Shopian in the Kashmir Valley. NIA investigations show that these individuals had played a central role in the Red Fort terror attack.
Earlier, NIA arrested Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, a Kashmiri resident, and Amir Rashid Ali from Delhi. The agency has so far examined more than 100 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital on November 10.
Talking to ETV Bharat, former DGP of J&K, Shesh Paul Vaid, hailed the actions being taken by the NIA and other security agencies.
“I am sure the NIA would identify the real conspirators of the November 10 Delhi bomb blast. By arresting the people connected with the Delhi blast, the agency is going in the right direction,” Vaid said, adding, "Al Falah University looks like a hub of terrorism. I am glad the government is going after such fraudulent universities. Such a university should be immediately closed."
Also Read: