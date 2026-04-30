ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Aids Maharashtra ATS To Probe 'Lone Wolf' Attack In Mira Raod, Looks For Digital Footprints

New Delhi: Few days after a 31-year-old US-returned man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two security guards after asking them their religion at an under-construction site in Mira Road in Maharashtra, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started looking for digital footprints of the accused, Zaib Zubair Ansari.

NIA's involvement in the case assumes much significance following the fact that the premier anti terror agency is already investigating similar such "lone wolf" incidents that have been reported in other states earlier.

"NIA is providing its expertise to the Maharashtra ATS over the incident," an NIA official confirmed.

The investigators are trying to find out whether the accused had any digital links or was part of a broader ideological network. "The probe is assisted by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). All agencies are working in close coordination," said a senior official. The stabbing incident that took place in Mira Road suggested a 'lone wolf' attack—violence carried out by people who are radicalised but operate independently, without direct orders from organised terror groups.

Changing nature of threats

Unlike coordinated attacks, 'lone wolf' incidents often involve low-tech weapons like knives or vehicles, making them harder to detect in advance.

"Lone wolf attackers are typically self-radicalised and act on personal motivations shaped by extremist ideology. Their unpredictability makes prevention more complex," Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna told ETV Bharat.

He opined that while such incidents remain relatively limited in number, they require sustained vigilance. "Early detection of radicalisation indicators and community awareness are key to preventing such attacks," he said.

"Unlike coordinated terror attacks, there is no clear chain of command or operational network for lone wolf attackers. The person may be inspired by extremist groups such as Islamic State or other radical ideologies, often through online content," said former Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police Prakash Singh.