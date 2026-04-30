NIA Aids Maharashtra ATS To Probe 'Lone Wolf' Attack In Mira Raod, Looks For Digital Footprints
Investigators are trying to find out whether Mira Road attack was part of a broader network, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Few days after a 31-year-old US-returned man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two security guards after asking them their religion at an under-construction site in Mira Road in Maharashtra, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started looking for digital footprints of the accused, Zaib Zubair Ansari.
NIA's involvement in the case assumes much significance following the fact that the premier anti terror agency is already investigating similar such "lone wolf" incidents that have been reported in other states earlier.
"NIA is providing its expertise to the Maharashtra ATS over the incident," an NIA official confirmed.
The investigators are trying to find out whether the accused had any digital links or was part of a broader ideological network. "The probe is assisted by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). All agencies are working in close coordination," said a senior official. The stabbing incident that took place in Mira Road suggested a 'lone wolf' attack—violence carried out by people who are radicalised but operate independently, without direct orders from organised terror groups.
Changing nature of threats
Unlike coordinated attacks, 'lone wolf' incidents often involve low-tech weapons like knives or vehicles, making them harder to detect in advance.
"Lone wolf attackers are typically self-radicalised and act on personal motivations shaped by extremist ideology. Their unpredictability makes prevention more complex," Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna told ETV Bharat.
He opined that while such incidents remain relatively limited in number, they require sustained vigilance. "Early detection of radicalisation indicators and community awareness are key to preventing such attacks," he said.
"Unlike coordinated terror attacks, there is no clear chain of command or operational network for lone wolf attackers. The person may be inspired by extremist groups such as Islamic State or other radical ideologies, often through online content," said former Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police Prakash Singh.
These attacks are harder to detect because they involve minimal communication or logistics and they often carry out attacks using easily available means like knives, vehicles, or small arms, said Singh.
Pattern of isolated radicalisation
Security agencies have flagged an increase in such cases in recent years, often linked to online radicalisation. While largescale terror plots have declined due to enhanced intelligence and surveillance, lone actors pose a different challenge because they leave fewer operational footprints.
In 2023, Kerala Police arrested a youth in Kannur who had allegedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and was planning a lone wolf-style attack.
Investigators found extremist literature and evidence of online radicalisation, though no attack was executed. Similarly, in 2022, the NIA arrested individuals in many states, including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, linked to modules inspired by ISIS ideology.
In one such case, an accused was allegedly preparing for a lone wolf attack using improvised weapons, guided by online propaganda.
In 2024, a case in Karnataka involved the detention of a radicalised person suspected of planning an isolated attack after reading extremist content online. Authorities said the person had no direct contact with any terror organisation but was influenced by digital networks promoting violence.
Counter terrorism strategy
In February 2026, the Union Home Ministry released a national counter-terror strategy called 'PRAHAAR' focusing on prevention, coordination, and integrated response including counter-radicalisation and intelligence sharing.
A major national-level conference of security and intelligence agencies was held in 2025, where officials discussed the growing threat of self-radicalised individuals. In fact, the 'lone wolf' threats were acknowledged collectively at the meeting.
Also Read:
Mira Road Attack Case Handed Over To ATS; Accused Sent to Police Custody Until May 4; Suspected Links To ISIS
Thane Court Sentences Man To Imprisonment For Life For Neighbour's Murder, Acquits His Parents