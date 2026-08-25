NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Spurious Liquor Deaths In Gujarat; Seeks Report From Chief Secretary, DGP
The apex human rights body has issued notices to the Gujarat Chief Secretary and the DGP, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports that at least nine people died and 39 others were hospitalised in critical condition after allegedly consuming spurious Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district.
Observing that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights, the apex human rights body has issued notices to the Gujarat Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a detailed report within two weeks.
The NHRC said the report should include the updated status of the death toll and hospitalised victims, details of the investigation, including steps taken to trace the entire supply chain of methanol and other raw materials, and departmental action initiated against suspended police personnel and any other erring officials.
It has also sought details of the relief, compensation and medical assistance provided to the families of the deceased and the survivors, besides information on long-term measures being implemented to strengthen enforcement of the prohibition law and prevent such tragedies. According to media reports, the illicit liquor was allegedly spiked with a high concentration of methanol and sold in counterfeit bottles bearing the label of a popular brand.
The racket came to light during an investigation into the accidental death of a police recruit.Police subsequently uncovered a large manufacturing set up and seized chemicals, colouring agents, ready-filled counterfeit liquor bottles, fake branded stickers and sticker rolls, bottle caps and cardboard packaging material.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat Police's State Monitoring Cell (SMC) has arrested 13 more people in connection with the spurious liquor case, taking the total number of accused arrested to 27 as investigators trace the supply chain of methanol and other chemicals allegedly used to manufacture the poisonous liquor.
The latest arrests followed information obtained during the interrogation of 14 accused arrested earlier, which helped investigators identify the source of raw materials, the process used to manufacture the contaminated liquor and those allegedly involved in its sale and distribution. The 13 newly-arrested accused were produced before a court, which granted their police custody remand until September 2. Among the 13 newly-arrested accused is Anand Chhandi, a resident of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh.
Police allege that he was brought from Ujjain and played a major role in the conspiracy to manufacture the poisonous liquor, including supplying chemicals used in its preparation. The other 12 accused, residents of different parts of Bhavnagar district, allegedly played various roles in the supply chain, including procuring the liquor, keeping it in their possession and supplying or selling it to consumers.
With the latest arrests, the SMC said 27 people had been arrested for allegedly participating in the conspiracy to manufacture and distribute poisonous liquor despite knowing that its consumption could cause loss of life. Police are continuing to collect evidence and trace others allegedly involved in the procurement of chemicals, manufacture, transportation and distribution of the contaminated liquor. The SMC said its teams were making further efforts to apprehend other accused and establish the complete network behind the supply of the poisonous liquor.
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