ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Spurious Liquor Deaths In Gujarat; Seeks Report From Chief Secretary, DGP

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports that at least nine people died and 39 others were hospitalised in critical condition after allegedly consuming spurious Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district.

Observing that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights, the apex human rights body has issued notices to the Gujarat Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC said the report should include the updated status of the death toll and hospitalised victims, details of the investigation, including steps taken to trace the entire supply chain of methanol and other raw materials, and departmental action initiated against suspended police personnel and any other erring officials.

It has also sought details of the relief, compensation and medical assistance provided to the families of the deceased and the survivors, besides information on long-term measures being implemented to strengthen enforcement of the prohibition law and prevent such tragedies. According to media reports, the illicit liquor was allegedly spiked with a high concentration of methanol and sold in counterfeit bottles bearing the label of a popular brand.

The racket came to light during an investigation into the accidental death of a police recruit.Police subsequently uncovered a large manufacturing set up and seized chemicals, colouring agents, ready-filled counterfeit liquor bottles, fake branded stickers and sticker rolls, bottle caps and cardboard packaging material.