NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Alleged Rape Of Minor On Bus In Greater Noida
The accused allegedly threatened to kill her before abandoning her near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal in Delhi and fleeing.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken strong suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault and rape of a minor girl by a bus driver and conductor in Greater Noida.
The incident took place on August 4. The minor, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, had left home to meet a family member in Noida’s Sector 63.
During her journey, she accidentally got off near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida instead of her intended stop. She subsequently boarded a bus to reach Sector 63. According to the allegations, the bus driver and conductor sexually assaulted the girl inside the vehicle. The accused allegedly threatened to kill her before abandoning her near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal in Delhi and fleeing.
The NHRC said that if the facts reported in the media are found to be true, the incident would constitute a serious violation of the human rights of a minor and raise serious questions about the rule of law. Taking cognisance of the matter, the commission has issued formal notices to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and the Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri.
The NHRC has directed the senior officials to submit detailed reports on the case within two weeks.
The commission has specifically sought information on:
- The latest status of the police investigation into the case.
- Steps taken to ensure the victim’s health, rehabilitation and security.
- Details of compensation provided to the victim as per applicable rules.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the incident on social media platform X. In his post, Gandhi questioned how the alleged crime could take place during a bus journey between Greater Noida and Delhi without being detected by the police.
He alleged that the bus travelled through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Delhi’s Ring Road and the border without being stopped at a checkpoint. He also questioned the use of curtains around seats in sleeper buses, arguing that they can obstruct visibility and make it difficult to detect crimes taking place inside.
Gandhi referred to the safety concerns that have persisted years after the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder, popularly known as the Nirbhaya case, and questioned whether rules relating to the inspection and monitoring of such buses were being properly implemented. He also sought accountability from both the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police over the incident.
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