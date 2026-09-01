ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Alleged Rape Of Minor On Bus In Greater Noida

The bus in which the alleged gang-rape took place. ( PTI screngrab )

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken strong suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault and rape of a minor girl by a bus driver and conductor in Greater Noida.

The incident took place on August 4. The minor, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, had left home to meet a family member in Noida’s Sector 63.

During her journey, she accidentally got off near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida instead of her intended stop. She subsequently boarded a bus to reach Sector 63. According to the allegations, the bus driver and conductor sexually assaulted the girl inside the vehicle. The accused allegedly threatened to kill her before abandoning her near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal in Delhi and fleeing.

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Alleged Rape of Minor on Bus in Greater Noida (ETV Bharat)

The NHRC said that if the facts reported in the media are found to be true, the incident would constitute a serious violation of the human rights of a minor and raise serious questions about the rule of law. Taking cognisance of the matter, the commission has issued formal notices to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and the Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri.