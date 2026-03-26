NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Death Of 285 Inmates In Chhattisgarh Jails Over Last 4 Years
A March 23 media report states prisons in the state are mostly overcrowded, leading to increased spread of infections and mental stress among the inmates.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of a media report that 285 inmates died in different jails of Chhattisgarh over the past four years. The highest number of deaths was recorded in 2022 at 90 and 66 during 2025-26.
The state government had informed the assembly that the deaths were due to suicide and other chronic ailments.
The March 23 media report states that prisons in Chhattisgarh are mostly overcrowded, leading to increased spread of infections and mental stress among the inmates. On top of it, most prisons are facing a shortage of doctors and psychiatrists to attend to the prisoners for medical treatment.
The NHRC has observed that the contents of the news report, if found true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims.
It has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of prisons, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It is expected to include data on the alleged overcrowding in the jails, vacant posts of the doctors and the steps being taken by the state government to address the issue.
On February 26, the Assembly witnessed a bedlam after the government disclosed that 66 inmates died in the state's jails over the past 13 months, with the Opposition Congress demanding a House committee probe into the death of a tribal leader in judicial custody.
Congress MLAs raised slogans and staged a walkout from the House on the matter. Raising the issue in the Question Hour, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel sought from the BJP government the details of custodial deaths between January 2025 and January 2026, in the central and district jails across the state. He also asked whether judicial inquiries in all such cases had been completed in accordance with NHRC guidelines.
In reply, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, informed the House that 66 inmates, including convicts, died in central and district jails across the state during the 13 months ended on January 31, 2026. Of these, inquiries by judicial magistrates, which are mandatory in custodial deaths, have been completed in 18 deaths, and the process was underway in other cases, he said.
Furthermore, Baghel specifically raised the issue of tribal leader Jeevan Thakur, who died on December 4, 2025, after falling ill while in judicial custody, and sought details of the case. Sharma said Thakur was initially lodged in a jail in Kanker district and later shifted to a prison in Raipur, following a court order.
Thakur was admitted to the Raipur district hospital after his health deteriorated, and later to the state-run Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur, where he died during treatment. As per procedure, the jail superintendent informed the District Judge about the death, after which a committee was constituted to conduct an inquiry, Sharma said.
Baghel said Thakur was a tribal leader, who he claimed had been implicated in a false case. He alleged that Thakur, a diabetic, did not receive timely medication in prison, and there were complaints that the jail superintendent ignored doctors' advice and denied proper medical care to him.
Baghel noted that tribal community members had staged protests across Bastar demanding a probe into Thakur's death and asked the Deputy CM what action had been taken in the matter. He also insisted the Opposition was not satisfied with a magisterial inquiry into the tribal leader's death and demanded that a committee of the Assembly probe the matter.
Sharma emphasised that the judicial inquiry process should first be allowed to conclude, without commenting on the demand for a House panel probe.
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