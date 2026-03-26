ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Death Of 285 Inmates In Chhattisgarh Jails Over Last 4 Years

The highest number of deaths was recorded in 2022 at 90 and 66 during 2025-26. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of a media report that 285 inmates died in different jails of Chhattisgarh over the past four years. The highest number of deaths was recorded in 2022 at 90 and 66 during 2025-26.

The state government had informed the assembly that the deaths were due to suicide and other chronic ailments.

The March 23 media report states that prisons in Chhattisgarh are mostly overcrowded, leading to increased spread of infections and mental stress among the inmates. On top of it, most prisons are facing a shortage of doctors and psychiatrists to attend to the prisoners for medical treatment.

The NHRC has observed that the contents of the news report, if found true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims.

It has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of prisons, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It is expected to include data on the alleged overcrowding in the jails, vacant posts of the doctors and the steps being taken by the state government to address the issue.

On February 26, the Assembly witnessed a bedlam after the government disclosed that 66 inmates died in the state's jails over the past 13 months, with the Opposition Congress demanding a House committee probe into the death of a tribal leader in judicial custody.

Congress MLAs raised slogans and staged a walkout from the House on the matter. Raising the issue in the Question Hour, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel sought from the BJP government the details of custodial deaths between January 2025 and January 2026, in the central and district jails across the state. He also asked whether judicial inquiries in all such cases had been completed in accordance with NHRC guidelines.