NHRC Takes Note Of 'Exclusion' Of Odisha Tribal Families From Welfare Schemes For Want Of Aadhaar
In a speaking order issued Monday, the commission has sought an action taken report over the matter within four weeks.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of alleged exclusion of tribal families from government welfare schemes in Odisha's Sambalpur due to Aadhaar-related documentation constraints.
In a speaking order issued on Monday, October 19, 2026, the commission sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the authorities over the matter within four weeks.
The authorities directed by the NHRC to file the ATR include Odisha Chief Secretary, District Magistrate Sambalpur and Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Unlike routine orders, the speaking order by the commission to top bureaucrats gives urgency to the matter.
The notice by the NHRC comes in response to a complaint by a Hyderabad-based advocate Yennam Balachander Reddy.
The complaint filed on January 30 this year highlights the difficulties faced by tribal families in accessing essential benefits relating to food, education, healthcare and housing because of Aadhaar documentation barriers and administrative “inaction”.
In January this year, ETV Bharat had exclusively reported the difficulties faced by more than 200 tribal people from over 25 families living behind the Jamankira police station in Sambalpur district over Aadhaar-related constraints.
The report highlighted how the lack of Aadhaar had pushed the community into living a life of deprivation. Since most children were born at home, not in hospitals, none has formal birth records, a prerequisite now to have Aadhaar enrolment. Ironically though, many adults possess voter ID cards, but Aadhaar, now essential for welfare access, remains out of reach.
Primarily belonging to the Sabar tribal community, the families in Sambalpur migrated from Bihar decades ago and lived a nomadic life before settling in Jamankira. For years, they have sustained by collecting and selling forest produce like honey, wood, and leaves. They neither have their own land nor other property forcing them to reside in make shift houses on government land.
Read More: