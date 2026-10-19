ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Takes Note Of 'Exclusion' Of Odisha Tribal Families From Welfare Schemes For Want Of Aadhaar

Tribal families pose for a picture in Sambalpur, Odisha ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of alleged exclusion of tribal families from government welfare schemes in Odisha's Sambalpur due to Aadhaar-related documentation constraints.

In a speaking order issued on Monday, October 19, 2026, the commission sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the authorities over the matter within four weeks.

The authorities directed by the NHRC to file the ATR include Odisha Chief Secretary, District Magistrate Sambalpur and Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Unlike routine orders, the speaking order by the commission to top bureaucrats gives urgency to the matter. The notice by the NHRC comes in response to a complaint by a Hyderabad-based advocate Yennam Balachander Reddy. The complaint filed on January 30 this year highlights the difficulties faced by tribal families in accessing essential benefits relating to food, education, healthcare and housing because of Aadhaar documentation barriers and administrative “inaction”.