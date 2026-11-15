NHRC Summons Punjab Chief Secretary Over Bus Safety Violations After Tarn Taran Crash
The National Human Rights Commission summoned Punjab’s chief secretary over pilgrimage bus safety violations after a deadly Tarn Taran crash killed four and injured 30.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Chandigarh: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Sunday issued a conditional summons to the Punjab Chief Secretary over alleged serious safety violations in running under the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana’.
The Bench headed by Member Priyank Kanoongo issued the summons, which came a day after two buses under the same scheme collided in Tarn Taran, killing at least four people and injuring around 30.
The NHRC has been pursuing passenger bus safety issues for over a year in Punjab and other states, and has called for urgent preventive measures. The Commission had also flagged several structural deficiencies and violations of CIRT guidelines in passenger and sleeper buses linked to fatal accidents.
A subsequent complaint by the Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation highlighted serious safety lapses in buses operating under Punjab’s 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', including unauthorised design modifications and inadequate fire safety and emergency exit arrangements.
The Punjab Government’s criminal negligence in enforcing safety standards for buses operating under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana has cost lives. 4 pilgrims have reportedly died in the Taran Taran accident. NHRC had already directed the inspection of all buses and immediate withdrawal of those violating safety norms. My Bench has now issued conditional summons to the Chief Secretary, Punjab, for personal appearance in commission. I warned you earlier, @ArvindKejriwal Now get ready. Criminal negligence has consequences. Accountability cannot be evaded.— प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) November 14, 2026
The NHRC directed the Punjab government to inspect all buses running under this scheme and immediately remove those that do not meet the required safety standards.
However, the state government failed to take any effective action on these instructions. Subsequently, on November 14, two buses running under this scheme collided in Tarn Taran, killing four people and injuring about 30, which further heightened the safety concerns.
Taking serious note of the incident, the Commission took strict action against officials for negligence and directed the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report on bus inspections, compliance with safety norms, corrective measures, action taken against non-compliant buses, and the Tarn Taran accident.
“If the complete report is not submitted within the stipulated time limit, the Chief Secretary will have to appear before the Commission,” the NHRC order said, reiterating the safety of passengers, especially senior citizens and other vulnerable groups.
Earlier, Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said the accident took place when the bus driver suddenly swerved to avoid a motorcyclist coming from the wrong direction. “At the same time, another bus was coming from the opposite direction, which led to a collision between the two vehicles,” he said.
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