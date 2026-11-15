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NHRC Summons Punjab Chief Secretary Over Bus Safety Violations After Tarn Taran Crash

Damaged pilgrimage buses at the Tarn Taran collision site in Punjab ( Courtesy: X/@KanoongoPriyank )

Chandigarh: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Sunday issued a conditional summons to the Punjab Chief Secretary over alleged serious safety violations in running under the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana’.

The Bench headed by Member Priyank Kanoongo issued the summons, which came a day after two buses under the same scheme collided in Tarn Taran, killing at least four people and injuring around 30.

The NHRC has been pursuing passenger bus safety issues for over a year in Punjab and other states, and has called for urgent preventive measures. The Commission had also flagged several structural deficiencies and violations of CIRT guidelines in passenger and sleeper buses linked to fatal accidents. A subsequent complaint by the Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation highlighted serious safety lapses in buses operating under Punjab’s 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', including unauthorised design modifications and inadequate fire safety and emergency exit arrangements. The NHRC directed the Punjab government to inspect all buses running under this scheme and immediately remove those that do not meet the required safety standards.