ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Takes Cognizance Of 8-YO Girl’s Death In Punjab Stray Dog Attack

Chandigarh: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of an 8-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Punjab’s Rupnagar district. It has issued a notice to the Punjab Chief Secretary, demanding a detailed report within two weeks.

The girl was attacked and killed by a horde of stray dogs in the tehsil of Morinda, of Rupnagar district, on June 11. The heart-wrenching incident took place around 3 pm, when there were not many people around due to the heat of the day, and it was caught on CCTV near the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, the child, who belonged to a migrant family staying in Morinda city for the last four years in Ward Number 1, was going to the market to buy milk when a group of about six stray dogs suddenly pounced on her. The shocking CCTV footage reveals how the mob of stray dogs was attacking the screaming child.

The girl was immediately taken to a local hospital in critical condition, from where she was referred to PGI Chandigarh. But she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

‘Gross human rights violation’, Says NHRC