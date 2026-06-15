NHRC Takes Cognizance Of 8-YO Girl’s Death In Punjab Stray Dog Attack
NHRC demands report after 8-year-old girl dies in Punjab stray dog attack, highlighting administrative lapses despite Supreme Court orders and state government’s removal campaign.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Chandigarh: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of an 8-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Punjab’s Rupnagar district. It has issued a notice to the Punjab Chief Secretary, demanding a detailed report within two weeks.
The girl was attacked and killed by a horde of stray dogs in the tehsil of Morinda, of Rupnagar district, on June 11. The heart-wrenching incident took place around 3 pm, when there were not many people around due to the heat of the day, and it was caught on CCTV near the spot.
According to eyewitnesses, the child, who belonged to a migrant family staying in Morinda city for the last four years in Ward Number 1, was going to the market to buy milk when a group of about six stray dogs suddenly pounced on her. The shocking CCTV footage reveals how the mob of stray dogs was attacking the screaming child.
The girl was immediately taken to a local hospital in critical condition, from where she was referred to PGI Chandigarh. But she succumbed to her injuries on the way.
‘Gross human rights violation’, Says NHRC
Citing media reports of the incident, the NHRC said it was a direct case of gross violation of the right to life and human rights of the citizens.
The Commission has asked the local administration and authorities what measures are being taken to control the rising population of stray cattle and dogs. The notice also highlights that the deceased girl came from an extremely poor family; her father died about four years ago, and her mother supports the family by working as a domestic cleaner. The girl’s death is a devastating blow to the family.
Supreme Court order and CM announcement
Nearly a month before the dog attack, the Supreme Court had made it clear in a historic verdict on May 19, 2026, that the safety of citizens is paramount. It had allowed the removal of stray dogs from schools, hospitals and public places and the killing of extremely violent or weak dogs.
In light of this verdict, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced a special campaign to eliminate the menace of stray and dangerous dogs in the state, under which a special 21-day plan has been drawn up to remove dogs from sensitive public areas. But the Morinda incident has made it clear that due to administrative laxity at the ground level, government claims are still in the air, putting the lives of innocent children at risk.
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