ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Seeks Report On 'Sale, Trafficking Of Minor Girls' From Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Govts

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices on Tuesday to the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra governments over the reported sale and trafficking of minor girls. The commission has also called for detailed reports on this matter within two weeks.

The notices have been issued to the chief secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGPs) of the three states.

NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report stating that a large number of minor girls are being sold for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh by their parents to middlemen in several districts along the borders of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The report further states that these girls are trafficked by middlemen with the help of false documents showing them as their adopted children.

On gaining adulthood, they are sold for Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh in different cities of Maharashtra for sex trade after changing their personal details to hide their identities, the report adds.

According to the commission, the contents of the news report, "if true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victim girls".

The media report, carried on October 30, reported that parents sell their girl child due to poverty and other reasons. It quoted four specific cases of such trafficked girls.