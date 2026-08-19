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NHRC Seeks Report From Punjab Govt Over 'Non-Observance' Of Independence Day In Rural, Border Schools

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a comprehensive, school-wise report from the Punjab government over allegations that Independence Day was not properly observed in some government schools, particularly in rural, remote and border areas.

The NHRC took cognisance of a complaint alleging that in several government schools in Punjab, particularly those in border, rural, remote and underserved areas, Independence Day was not observed in the manner contemplated under the applicable governmental instructions.

The complaint alleged that students in some schools were not meaningfully involved in flag-hoisting, the National Anthem and other activities related to India's freedom struggle, constitutional values, Fundamental Duties and national responsibilities.

The Commission, however, noted that the manner in which an individual school observes Independence Day cannot by itself be treated as a human rights violation. It said the issue requires examination if administrative neglect, non-compliance with government directions or geographical and socio-economic circumstances resulted in children being denied educational and civic opportunities available to others.

Focus On Rural And Border Schools

The NHRC has specifically asked the Punjab government to examine whether geographical factors such as remoteness, connectivity and administrative accessibility affected Independence Day activities in schools.

It has also sought details on whether there was any district-wise disparity between urban and rural schools, accessible and remote schools, and ordinary and border-area schools.

The state has been asked to explain whether any differences were caused by lack of supervision, inadequate resources, geographical difficulties, absence of teachers or officials, infrastructure limitations or any other reason.

The Commission has also asked whether corrective measures have been taken or proposed.

NHRC Seeks School-Wise Details