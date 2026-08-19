NHRC Seeks Report From Punjab Govt Over 'Non-Observance' Of Independence Day In Rural, Border Schools
Punjab Chief Secretary has been directed to order probe by state Education Department and submit a state-wide, district-wise and school-wise action-taken/compliance report within four weeks.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 11:04 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a comprehensive, school-wise report from the Punjab government over allegations that Independence Day was not properly observed in some government schools, particularly in rural, remote and border areas.
The NHRC took cognisance of a complaint alleging that in several government schools in Punjab, particularly those in border, rural, remote and underserved areas, Independence Day was not observed in the manner contemplated under the applicable governmental instructions.
The complaint alleged that students in some schools were not meaningfully involved in flag-hoisting, the National Anthem and other activities related to India's freedom struggle, constitutional values, Fundamental Duties and national responsibilities.
The Commission, however, noted that the manner in which an individual school observes Independence Day cannot by itself be treated as a human rights violation. It said the issue requires examination if administrative neglect, non-compliance with government directions or geographical and socio-economic circumstances resulted in children being denied educational and civic opportunities available to others.
Focus On Rural And Border Schools
The NHRC has specifically asked the Punjab government to examine whether geographical factors such as remoteness, connectivity and administrative accessibility affected Independence Day activities in schools.
It has also sought details on whether there was any district-wise disparity between urban and rural schools, accessible and remote schools, and ordinary and border-area schools.
The state has been asked to explain whether any differences were caused by lack of supervision, inadequate resources, geographical difficulties, absence of teachers or officials, infrastructure limitations or any other reason.
The Commission has also asked whether corrective measures have been taken or proposed.
NHRC Seeks School-Wise Details
The Chief Secretary of Punjab has been directed to get a comprehensive verification conducted through the School Education Department and submit a state-wide, district-wise and school-wise Action Taken/Compliance Report within four weeks of receiving the notice.
The report shall include the total number of government schools in Punjab, the number where Independence Day was observed on August 15, and the number where the National Flag was unfurled, the National Anthem was observed and students participated in the programme.
The state has also been asked to provide copies of the instructions and circulars issued for Independence Day 2026, details of the monitoring mechanism and action taken wherever the instructions were not followed.
The commission categorically stated that the report must identify schools where Independence Day activities were not conducted or were substantially curtailed, particularly in rural, remote and border areas. It must also give reasons for non-compliance and details of complaints received before, during or after August 15 and the action taken on them.
Centre Also Asked To Submit Report
The NHRC has also sought a report from the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, on the guidelines issued for Independence Day observance in schools in 2026 and steps taken to ensure equal participation of children across the country.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has also been asked to examine the matter and take appropriate action.
The Commission has further directed that future programmes relating to national days should not be reduced to merely formal or ceremonial events. Instead, they should, wherever appropriate and age-appropriate, provide children with meaningful exposure to India's freedom struggle, constitutional values, national symbols, civic duties, democratic institutions, national unity and social harmony.
The Punjab government and the Centre have been asked to submit their respective reports within four weeks.
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