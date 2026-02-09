ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Seeks Report From Delhi Govt, Police Chief Over '807 Missing' In First Two Weeks Of Jan

New Delhi: The NHRC on Monday said it has taken cognisance of a media report citing police data that "807 people went missing" in the national capital during the first two weeks of January, and issued notices to the Delhi government and the police commissioner. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) observed that the content of the report, if true, raise "serious issues of violation of human rights".

"Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi and the commissioner of police, Delhi, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks," the NHRC said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that 807 people went missing in the national capital during the first two weeks of January 2026, as per the Delhi Police data. They include 191 minors and 616 adults. The police has traced 235 people and 572 remain untraced so far," the human rights panel said.