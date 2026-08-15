ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Notice To States, UTs, FSSAI Over Concerns Raised About Sale, Consumption Of 'Analogue Paneer'

New Delhi: The NHRC has issued notices to all states and UTs, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in the wake of a complaint raising concerns over the manufacturing, sale and consumption of 'analogue paneer'.

The Commission said it considers it necessary for the FSSAI to clarify the nutritional composition and nutritional value of 'analogue paneer', including its protein, fat and other relevant nutritional parameters, and whether such information is adequately disclosed to consumers, reads a case proceedings dated August 13.

'Analogue paneer' refers to an imitation of traditional dairy paneer. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also sought clarification as to why the manufacture, regulation and sale of such products are considered necessary, particularly when three states have reportedly already imposed restrictions or prohibitions on 'analogue paneer.'

Further, what nutritional or consumer benefit is being sought by allowing its manufacturing and the sale to continue, the human rights body asked. The present matter has arisen from a representation and report dated August 11 submitted by the Advanced Study Institute of Asia (ASIA), Centre for Health Equity, concerning the manufacture, sale, supply, use, labelling, testing and regulatory enforcement relating to dairy analogues, particularly products being sold, supplied or served as "analogue paneer" or as paneer.

The representation raises issues concerning consumer protection, food safety, transparency in nomenclature and labelling, consistency of enforcement across states and Union Territories, and the adequacy of existing mechanisms to enable consumers to "distinguish between milk-derived paneer and dairy analogues," reads the proceedings.