NHRC Notice To Railway Board On 'Policy' Under Which 'Changes' Were Made In Reservation Structure

New Delhi: The NHRC has issue a notice to the Railway Board's chairman after receiving a complaint, alleging that in 2010 a "policy" was introduced in IRCTC under which "changes" were made in the reservation category structure related to catering and service tenders, which "violated" the principles of equality and non-discrimination enshrined in the Constitution, according to the proceedings of the case.

The complainant, Vinay Joshi from Maharashtra, has urged that the National Human Rights Commission to "issue necessary directions" to the authorities, and to have such a policy, "abolished" urgently, it says. The proceedings of the case is dated January 5.

A bench of the NHRC headed by its member Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and also issued directions to have the allegations levelled in the complaint, inquired into, and asked railway authorities to submit an action taken report within two weeks, it says. There was no immediate reaction from the railway ministry.

The complainant alleged that in 2010, "a tender policy was introduced in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) by the then Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee under which changes were made in the reservation structure of catering and service tenders", reads the proceedings.