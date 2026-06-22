ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Issues Notices To Tamil Nadu Chief Secy, DGP Over Ammonia Gas Leak Deaths In Tiruvallur

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the death of five women and several others falling sick after ammonia leak at a shrimp processing factory in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.

The apex human rights panel issued notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks

The panel said the report must include the status of health of the workers as well as the disbursement of the relief amount announced by the state government to be paid to the next of kin of the deceased workers

As many as five women succumbed to injuries sustained during an ammonia gas leak accident reported at a private shrimp processing plant in Kannigaipair locality, the government informed the Assembly via a statement on Monday.