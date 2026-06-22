NHRC Issues Notices To Tamil Nadu Chief Secy, DGP Over Ammonia Gas Leak Deaths In Tiruvallur
The panel has sought a report on the incident within two weeks. It said the report must include status of health of the workers.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the death of five women and several others falling sick after ammonia leak at a shrimp processing factory in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.
The apex human rights panel issued notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks
The panel said the report must include the status of health of the workers as well as the disbursement of the relief amount announced by the state government to be paid to the next of kin of the deceased workers
As many as five women succumbed to injuries sustained during an ammonia gas leak accident reported at a private shrimp processing plant in Kannigaipair locality, the government informed the Assembly via a statement on Monday.
Presenting a statement under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development J Mohamed Farvas revealed how the Sunday ammonia leak accident incident happened and what the government has done so far.
NHRC, India takes suo motu cognizance of the reported death of two women and several others falling sick after ammonia leak at a shrimp processing factory in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. Press release at: https://t.co/OXf4FVwKMG pic.twitter.com/5JLTUFUJgh— NHRC India (@India_NHRC) June 22, 2026
He presented the statement amid pandemonium caused by the Opposition members from the AIADMK ranks, as Speaker JCD Prabhakar insisted the members not to intervene in the speech.
Farvas said the Sunday accident reported at Peter and Paul Sea Food Exports Private Limited in neighbouring Thiruvallur district was caused due to a leak developed in the pipeline supplying ammonia to the ice flakes generator.
A total of five women have died so far due to the injuries, the minister said, adding that a total of 74 persons including four men were injured. Odisha's Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said the deceased hailed from Keonjhar district.
Also Read
Tamil Nadu Ammonia Gas Leak Accident: Death Toll Rises To 5 As More Women Migrant Workers Succumb