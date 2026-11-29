ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Issues Notice To Punjab Govt, DGP Over 'Disrespect' of Nishan Sahib In Gurdaspur

New Delhi: The NHRC has issued a notice to the Punjab government and the state's police chief over a complaint alleging disrespect of the Nishan Sahib at a village in Gurdaspur district.

The rights panel has directed the authorities to inquire into the allegations and submit an action-taken report within two weeks, according to proceedings of the case dated November 27.

The Nishan Sahib is a sacred, triangular Sikh flag hoisted atop gurdwaras and carried during religious processions to symbolise Sikh identity and service.

According to the complaint, a local farmer “donated 10 marlas of his personal land” for constructing a 'langar' hall at a gurdwara, where the Sikh congregation installed a Nishan Sahib in accordance with Sikh traditions.

However, “certain miscreants” allegedly “desecrated and disrespected the Nishan Sahib, deeply hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community”, the proceedings said, citing the complaint. The alleged incident took place at Dallamor Qadian village in Gurdaspur.

Apprehending threats to communal harmony and religious freedom, the complainants asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to “direct the administration to conduct a fair, impartial and thorough investigation, identify and initiate strict legal action against all guilty persons, and ensure preventive safeguards so that Sikh religious symbols and sentiments are respected”.