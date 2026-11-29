NHRC Issues Notice To Punjab Govt, DGP Over 'Disrespect' of Nishan Sahib In Gurdaspur
NHRC directed authorities to inquire into allegations and submit an action-taken report within two weeks, according to the proceedings of the case dated November 27.
By PTI
Published : November 29, 2026 at 9:16 AM IST
New Delhi: The NHRC has issued a notice to the Punjab government and the state's police chief over a complaint alleging disrespect of the Nishan Sahib at a village in Gurdaspur district.
The rights panel has directed the authorities to inquire into the allegations and submit an action-taken report within two weeks, according to proceedings of the case dated November 27.
The Nishan Sahib is a sacred, triangular Sikh flag hoisted atop gurdwaras and carried during religious processions to symbolise Sikh identity and service.
According to the complaint, a local farmer “donated 10 marlas of his personal land” for constructing a 'langar' hall at a gurdwara, where the Sikh congregation installed a Nishan Sahib in accordance with Sikh traditions.
However, “certain miscreants” allegedly “desecrated and disrespected the Nishan Sahib, deeply hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community”, the proceedings said, citing the complaint. The alleged incident took place at Dallamor Qadian village in Gurdaspur.
Apprehending threats to communal harmony and religious freedom, the complainants asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to “direct the administration to conduct a fair, impartial and thorough investigation, identify and initiate strict legal action against all guilty persons, and ensure preventive safeguards so that Sikh religious symbols and sentiments are respected”.
The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be “violations” of the human rights of the victims, an NHRC bench presided over by its member Priyank Kanoongo said, taking cognisance of the matter.
The registry is directed to issue a notice to the DGP and chief secretary of Punjab, “with directions to get the allegations inquired into and to submit an action-taken report within two weeks, for the perusal of the Commission”, the proceedings said.
The authorities have also been directed to provide a certified copy of the order or application issued by the competent authority for the “removal of the Nishan Sahib structure”.
“If no such application or order was issued, a detailed report shall be submitted clarifying how government machinery was deployed to demolish the same and the action taken by the government in this regard,” the NHRC said.
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