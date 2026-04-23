ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Issues Notice To NMC On UDF Complaint Over Inhumane Duty Hours For PwD Medicos

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding the inhuman duty hours imposed on medical students with disabilities. Dr. Lakshya Mittal, Chairperson of United Doctors Front (UDF), had filed the complaint in this regard.

The NHRC has issued the notice to the Chairman of NMC and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The complaint, dated July 18, 2025 and filed by the United Doctors Front (UDF), highlighted the conditions of postgraduate medical students with disabilities.

The complaint alleged that postgraduate medical students, particularly Persons with Disabilities (PwD), are being subjected to continuous duty hours of 24-36 hours, sometimes extending up to 72 hours. This is in violation of the Uniform Central Residency Scheme, 1992, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the complaint, provisions for reasonable hours, weekly offs, and leave are widely ignored by medical colleges. The excessive workload has reportedly led to severe mental and physical stress, suicides and dropouts among students, as also noted by the NMC's National Task Force in 2024.

UDF further submitted that PwD students are disproportionately affected due to a lack of reasonable accommodation, poor infrastructure, and weak grievance mechanisms. This constitutes a violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, despite a communication from the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment dated July 2, 2025.