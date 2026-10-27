ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Issues Advisory On 'Women's Safety At Work And Public Spaces'; Seeks Action Taken Report Within 2 Months

Representational Image ( ANI )

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday released an advisory on 'Women’s Safety at Work and Public Spaces', highlighting that despite the existence of stringent laws to protect the rights of women, their safety at workplaces and public spaces remains a concern.

In an order issued, the Commission has circulated the advisory to the Secretaries of ten Union Ministries, the Chairperson, Railway Board and the Chief Secretaries/ Administrators of all States and Union Territories, focusing on eight key areas where action needs to be taken.

The Commission has also sought action-taken reports from authorities within two months to keep it informed of the progress made to implement its recommendations. The Commission has advised the authorities to focus on eight key areas, which include raising awareness on topics of women’s safety and sexual harassment, infrastructure, encouraging bystander intervention, the role of the police, survivor support, cybercrime against women, long-term reforms and other measures. The Union Ministries to which the advisory has been issued include the Railway Board, Women and Child Development, Education, Home Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Labour and Employment, Corporate Affairs, Road Transport and Highways, Housing and Urban Affairs and Health and Family Welfare.