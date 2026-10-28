ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Issues Advisory On 'Protection Of Human Rights Of Female Inmates And Their Children'

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday released an advisory on 'Protection of Human Rights of Female Inmates and their Children' to emphasise the need for focused attention and a sensitive, gender-responsive approach to the rights and needs of women prisoners and their children.

In an order issued, the Commission has circulated the advisory to nine Union Ministries, Chief Secretaries/ Administrators, and Director Generals of Police of all States and Union Territories (UTs), focusing on ten key areas where action needs to be taken.

The Commission has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from all concerned authorities within two months to keep it informed of the progress made to implement its recommendations. The Commission has advised the authorities to focus on ten key areas, which include Pre-Admission, Arrest and Entry into the Prison System, Admission Records, Child Database and Documentation, Health, Medical Care and Mental Health Services, Women Inmates: Living Conditions, Hygiene, Welfare and Sensitisation, Children Living with or Separated from Prisoners, Communication, Mulakat and Family Contact, Prison Administration, Legal Aid and Access to Justice, Gender-Responsive Facilities and Welfare Measures during Court Production of Women Inmates, Rehabilitation, Post-Release and Social Reintegration and Foreign National Inmates.