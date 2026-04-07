ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Calls For Multi-Level Special Task Force To Curb Food Adulteration In India

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday called for a multi-level special task force to curb food adulteration in India. Addressing a core group meeting on the right to food and nutrition, themed ‘Tackling Food Adulteration in India: Understanding the Scale, Challenges and Reforms,’ NHRC member Vijaya Bharathi Sayani called for a multi-level special task force to curb food adulteration.

Advocating mobile food testing in schools and public places alongside monthly checks, Sayani emphasized strict enforcement, fines for violators, 24/7 helplines, inclusion of food adulteration in the school curriculum, timely victim compensation and fast-track grievance redressal systems.

The meeting chaired by NHRC chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian, was also attended by members including Justice (Dr) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani; secretary general, Bharat Lal; director general (investigation), Anupama Nilekar Chandra; registrar (law), Joginder Singh; joint secretaries, Samir Kumar, Saidingpuii Chhakchhuak; Rajit Punhani, CEO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) along with senior government functionaries from the centre and state governments, statutory bodies, human rights defenders, consumer activists, members of academia, civil society and domain experts.

In his address, Justice Ramasubramanian provided a comprehensive overview of India’s legal framework to combat food adulteration, tracing its evolution from the Madras Prevention of Adulteration Act 1918 to the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

He underscored that consistent efforts have been made over the decades to curb adulteration at multiple levels. “Increase in life expectancy should also translate into improved quality of life, as guaranteed under the Constitution. Every individual has the right to live a healthy, disease-free life, urging stakeholders to reflect on the deeper impact of adulterated food rather than relying solely on statistics,” he said.

Referring to the idea that ‘food should be medicine,’ Ramasubramanian remarked that this principle has eroded over time. He also expressed concern that some food adulteration cases under the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act 1954 continue to be brought before the court even today, often based on reports as old as 15 years, which render the evidence obsolete and the prosecution weak.

While noting the rise in food production and the existence of testing infrastructure, including mobile labs, Ramasubramanian raised concerns about their effectiveness and maintenance. Highlighting consumer indifference as a key issue, he urged participants to propose concrete, actionable recommendations for government intervention.