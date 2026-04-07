NHRC Calls For Multi-Level Special Task Force To Curb Food Adulteration In India
A meeting on right to food and nutrition, ‘Tackling Food Adulteration in India: Understanding the Scale, Challenges and Reforms,’ highlighted measures to curb food adulteration.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday called for a multi-level special task force to curb food adulteration in India. Addressing a core group meeting on the right to food and nutrition, themed ‘Tackling Food Adulteration in India: Understanding the Scale, Challenges and Reforms,’ NHRC member Vijaya Bharathi Sayani called for a multi-level special task force to curb food adulteration.
Advocating mobile food testing in schools and public places alongside monthly checks, Sayani emphasized strict enforcement, fines for violators, 24/7 helplines, inclusion of food adulteration in the school curriculum, timely victim compensation and fast-track grievance redressal systems.
The meeting chaired by NHRC chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian, was also attended by members including Justice (Dr) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani; secretary general, Bharat Lal; director general (investigation), Anupama Nilekar Chandra; registrar (law), Joginder Singh; joint secretaries, Samir Kumar, Saidingpuii Chhakchhuak; Rajit Punhani, CEO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) along with senior government functionaries from the centre and state governments, statutory bodies, human rights defenders, consumer activists, members of academia, civil society and domain experts.
In his address, Justice Ramasubramanian provided a comprehensive overview of India’s legal framework to combat food adulteration, tracing its evolution from the Madras Prevention of Adulteration Act 1918 to the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.
He underscored that consistent efforts have been made over the decades to curb adulteration at multiple levels. “Increase in life expectancy should also translate into improved quality of life, as guaranteed under the Constitution. Every individual has the right to live a healthy, disease-free life, urging stakeholders to reflect on the deeper impact of adulterated food rather than relying solely on statistics,” he said.
Referring to the idea that ‘food should be medicine,’ Ramasubramanian remarked that this principle has eroded over time. He also expressed concern that some food adulteration cases under the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act 1954 continue to be brought before the court even today, often based on reports as old as 15 years, which render the evidence obsolete and the prosecution weak.
While noting the rise in food production and the existence of testing infrastructure, including mobile labs, Ramasubramanian raised concerns about their effectiveness and maintenance. Highlighting consumer indifference as a key issue, he urged participants to propose concrete, actionable recommendations for government intervention.
Stressing the scale of the challenge, Secretary General Bharat Lal noted that it is nearly impossible to trace or recall adulterated products once they enter the supply chain.
“Even a single failed sample can impact hundreds. The NHRC has received several complaints related to mid-day meals and other adulterations and has taken cognizance of such matters to ensure accountability. There is an urgent need to guarantee safe and nutritious food for all,” he said.
Lal also urged participants to go beyond diagnosing the problem and focus on collectively working toward identifying actionable and implementable solutions. Rajit Punhani, CEO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, highlighted FSSAI's work, which encourages food vendors to register themselves through a simple and continuous drive.
Stating that states also issue licences to vendors, Punhani underscored the need to fill vacant positions so that concerned state governments can effectively monitor and check for adulterated products at different levels. The meeting also highlighted the need to encourage vendors not to use colours to enhance the appearance of fruits and vegetables.
“Strengthen training and capacity-building initiatives across all stakeholders, including integration of food safety education at the school level, promotion of behavioural change and use of mobile and digital technologies for grievance redressal and reporting of violations,” the meeting highlighted.
It also highlighted extending support for testing food adulteration at school and college laboratories, including developing a simplified handbook. “Develop cost-effective AI tools to enable real-time monitoring of food quality and ensure traceability through tamper-proof records besides ensuring greater transparency by making food safety data, inspection reports and vendor compliance status publicly accessible to build consumer trust,” the meeting highlighted.
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