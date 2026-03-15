FASTag Annual Pass Fee Increased To Rs 3,075 From April 1, NHAI Announces
According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highway, this new fee structure for the FASTag Annual Pass will be effective from April 1, 2026.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Highway of India (NHAI) on Sunday announced the revision of the applicable fee for the FASTag Annual Pass, increasing the rate from the current Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 3,075 for the Financial Year 2026–27. According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highway, this new fee structure will be effective from April 1, 2026.
"The revision in the fee has been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008," the ministry said in a statement.
The revised rate will be applicable for eligible non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag seeking to avail the Annual Pass facility at about 1,150 fee plazas across the network of National Highways and National Expressways.
The ministry further underlined that the adoption of the FASTag Annual Pass has been growing among private vehicle owners, with the user base currently exceeding 56 lakh users.
The FASTag Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through a one-time fee payment for one-year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings. The pass is valid for all non-commercial vehicles provided they maintain a valid FASTag, the statement read.
The annual pass gets activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of the one-time fee through the Rajmarg Yatra App or the National Highways Authority of India website.
The Ministry observed the overwhelming response to the FASTag Annual Pass, which was originally launched on 15th August 2025. "The overwhelming response to the FASTag Annual Pass underlines the greater convenience and cost-effective travel option it provides to National Highway users across the country," the statement added.
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