ETV Bharat / bharat

FASTag Annual Pass Fee Increased To Rs 3,075 From April 1, NHAI Announces

New Delhi: The National Highway of India (NHAI) on Sunday announced the revision of the applicable fee for the FASTag Annual Pass, increasing the rate from the current Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 3,075 for the Financial Year 2026–27. According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highway, this new fee structure will be effective from April 1, 2026.

"The revision in the fee has been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008," the ministry said in a statement.

The revised rate will be applicable for eligible non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag seeking to avail the Annual Pass facility at about 1,150 fee plazas across the network of National Highways and National Expressways.

The ministry further underlined that the adoption of the FASTag Annual Pass has been growing among private vehicle owners, with the user base currently exceeding 56 lakh users.