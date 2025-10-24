ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI To Display Monthly, Annual Pass Information At Toll Plazas ​For National Highway Users

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI on Friday said it will display monthly and annual pass information at toll plazas ​for National Highway users to enhance transparency and create user awareness. NHAI, in a statement, said it has issued directions to its field offices to prominently display detailed information about these passes at all fee plazas on National Highways that come under its jurisdiction.

The initiative aims to ensure that users are well-informed about the availability, rates, and procedures for availing of the local monthly pass and annual pass facility, it added. The information will be displayed on signage boards at visible locations, including fee plaza approaches, customer service areas, and entry/exit points.

According to the statement, the signage will be displayed in English, Hindi, and/or the local regional language. NHAI has directed its field offices to place these boards at fee plazas within 30 days and ensure that all signboards are clearly visible during the day and night as per applicable fee rules.

For wider dissemination, the statement said, the information will also be uploaded on the ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application and corresponding NHAI project websites.