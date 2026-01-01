ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI To Discontinue KYV Process For All New Car, Jeep, Van FASTag Issuances From Feb 1

New Delhi: In a major step to enhance public convenience and eliminate post-activation harassment faced by highway users, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to discontinue the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for cars (Car/Jeep/Van category FASTag) for all new FASTag issuances with effect from 1st February 2026.

An official release said, "This reform will bring significant relief to lakhs of common road users who were facing inconvenience and delays after FASTag activation due to post-issuance KYV requirements, despite having valid vehicle documents."

"For existing FASTags already issued to cars, KYV will no longer be mandatory as a routine requirement. KYV will be required only in specific cases where complaints are received, such as issues related to loose FASTags, incorrect issuance, or misuse. In the absence of any complaint, no KYV will be required for existing car FASTags," it said.