NHAI To Discontinue KYV Process For All New Car, Jeep, Van FASTag Issuances From Feb 1
This reform will bring relief to lakhs of common road users who were facing inconvenience and delays after FASTag activation due to post-issuance KYV requirements
Published : January 1, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST|
Updated : January 1, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major step to enhance public convenience and eliminate post-activation harassment faced by highway users, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to discontinue the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for cars (Car/Jeep/Van category FASTag) for all new FASTag issuances with effect from 1st February 2026.
An official release said, "This reform will bring significant relief to lakhs of common road users who were facing inconvenience and delays after FASTag activation due to post-issuance KYV requirements, despite having valid vehicle documents."
"For existing FASTags already issued to cars, KYV will no longer be mandatory as a routine requirement. KYV will be required only in specific cases where complaints are received, such as issues related to loose FASTags, incorrect issuance, or misuse. In the absence of any complaint, no KYV will be required for existing car FASTags," it said.
Strong Pre-Activation Safeguards Introduced
To ensure accuracy, compliance, and system integrity while simplifying the process for users, NHAI has simultaneously strengthened pre-activation validation norms for Issuer Banks:
- Mandatory VAHAN-based validation: FASTag activation will be permitted only after validation of vehicle details from the VAHAN database.
- No post-activation validation: The earlier provision allowing validation after activation has been discontinued.
- RC-based validation only in exceptional cases: Where vehicle details are not available on VAHAN, Issuer Banks must validate details using the Registration Certificate (RC) before activation, with full accountability.
- Online FASTags covered: FASTags sold through online channels will also be activated only after complete validation by banks.
"These measures ensure that all vehicle verification is completed upfront, removing the need for repeated follow-ups with customers after FASTag activation. These reforms reflect NHAI’s continued commitment to making the FASTag ecosystem citizen-friendly, transparent, and technology-driven, while simultaneously strengthening compliance and reducing grievances. By shifting the responsibility of validation entirely to Issuer Banks prior to activation, NHAI aims to deliver a hassle-free experience for National Highway users," the release said.
