NHAI Rolls Out Tamil Nadu’s First Barrierless Multi-Lane Free Flow Tolling System
The introduction of MLFF marks a transformational shift in Electronic Toll Collection on National Highways.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Chennai: In a significant step towards transforming the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out Tamil Nadu’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) based tolling system at Paranur Toll Plaza on the Tambaram – Tindivanam Section of NH-179B.
The MLFF system introduces barrier-less tolling, enabling vehicles to pass through toll locations without stopping. The system leverages advanced technologies such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection to ensure seamless and efficient toll operations. The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s vision of delivering citizen-centric services by leveraging technology for enhancing Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business.
The introduction of MLFF marks a transformational shift in Electronic Toll Collection on National Highways. By eliminating the need for vehicles to stop at toll plazas, the system will significantly reduce human intervention in the toll collection system, cut down congestion, improve travel time, enhance fuel efficiency and lower vehicular emissions on National Highways.
NHAI is implementing MLFF-based tolling at various National Highways across the country in a phased manner. To provide a faster, seamless and barrier-free travel experience, NHAI has successfully rolled out the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at various locations in the country that includes Chorayasi Toll Plaza on Surat–Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat; Mundka-Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi-NCR; Shahjahanpur, Daulatpura and Manoharpura Toll Plaza on Delhi–Jaipur section of NH-48 in Rajasthan; and Gharaunda Toll Plaza on the Panipat–Jalandhar section of National Highway-44 in Haryana.
For a seamless MLFF experience, National Highway users are required to maintain a functional FASTag with sufficient balance to avoid an Electronic Notice (E-Notice). Implementation of MLFF has helped to strengthen the tolling ecosystem by enhancing transparency, reducing operational costs associated with setting up of physical toll plazas and improving overall efficiency in toll operations across the country.
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