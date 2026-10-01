ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI Rolls Out Tamil Nadu’s First Barrierless Multi-Lane Free Flow Tolling System

Representational Image ( IANS )

Chennai: In a significant step towards transforming the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out Tamil Nadu’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) based tolling system at Paranur Toll Plaza on the Tambaram – Tindivanam Section of NH-179B.

The MLFF system introduces barrier-less tolling, enabling vehicles to pass through toll locations without stopping. The system leverages advanced technologies such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection to ensure seamless and efficient toll operations. The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s vision of delivering citizen-centric services by leveraging technology for enhancing Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. The introduction of MLFF marks a transformational shift in Electronic Toll Collection on National Highways. By eliminating the need for vehicles to stop at toll plazas, the system will significantly reduce human intervention in the toll collection system, cut down congestion, improve travel time, enhance fuel efficiency and lower vehicular emissions on National Highways.