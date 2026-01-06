ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI Reaches Out To DoT, Trai To Improve Mobile Network Connectivity On NHs

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI on Tuesday said it has sought urgent intervention from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Trai to improve mobile network connectivity on National Highways. NHAI, in a statement, said as part of a comprehensive assessment undertaken by the state-owned agency, 424 locations covering about 1,750 km across the National Highway network have been identified as critically affected due to the non-availability of mobile network connectivity.

"Identifying critical mobile network connectivity issues across several stretches of National Highways, NHAI has sought the intervention of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to issue appropriate directions to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for addressing non-availability of the mobile network connectivity on several stretches of National Highways, particularly on greenfield and remote sections," it said.

Emphasising public safety implications and the strategic significance of the National Highway network, NHAI said it has called for an expeditious and coordinated approach to improve mobile network connectivity on the national highway corridors across the country.

"Detailed information on these locations has been compiled and formally shared with the Department of Telecommunications and Trai for necessary action," it said.