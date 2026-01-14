ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI Launches Pilot Project For Real-Time Stray Cattle Safety Alert On National Highways

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has launched a pilot project in two NH corridors for real-time stray cattle safety alert on National Highways to reduce accidents caused by sudden cattle movement. State-owned NHAI, in a statement, said the pilot project is being implemented on the Jaipur-Agra and Jaipur-Rewari NH corridors. As part of this initiative, Reliance Jio has upgraded its platform to enable nationwide delivery of these real-time stray cattle safety alerts.

Last month, NHAI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Reliance Jio to introduce a telecom-based safety alert system across the National Highway network. The initiative aims to reduce accidents caused by sudden cattle movement on the National Highways, particularly during fog and low-visibility conditions.

"Under the pilot project, location-based alerts will be triggered for the National Highway commuters, providing advance warnings approximately 10 km before identified high-risk stretches. This will provide commuters with some lead time to take precautionary measures," NHAI said.

The statement said that, during the pilot project, to ensure effective communication with National Highway commuters, safety advisories will be delivered through a Flash SMS, followed by a voice alert.