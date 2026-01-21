ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI Inks Pact With Konkan Railway To Boost Integrated Infra Development

The partnership will enable closer coordination in road and rail infrastructure planning, particularly in complex and challenging terrains where integrated solutions can deliver greater efficiency, safety, and economic value, it added.

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI and Konkan Railway, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday signed an agreement to strengthen integrated infrastructure development, according to an official statement. Under the umbrella memorandum of understanding (MoU), the statement said, NHAI and KRCL will collaborate to identify, plan, and pursue areas of mutual interest.

Key areas of cooperation include planning for the integrated development of National Highway and Rail infrastructure, such as rail-cum-road bridges and tunnels, multi-modal logistics parks, inter-modal hubs, and grade separators at locations where national highways intersect or coexist with railway lines. The MoU also envisages the development of common utility corridors wherever feasible.

According to the statement, the collaboration will also help NHAI to access KRCL's extensive experience in executing projects in difficult terrains that include specialised support for review/proof check of design, drawing and safety aspects in complex bridge and tunnel projects and slope stabilisation.

The MoU also covers providing safety and quality audits of existing tunnels and slope protection works, as well as organising training programmes for NHAI officers and staff at KRCL's training institute, it said.

Further, the statement said, NHAI and KRCL will collaborate on the adoption of advanced technologies and digital solutions for project monitoring, traffic and asset management, and smart infrastructure solutions, along with data sharing to improve planning and operational efficiency.