NHAI Implements India's First 'Tabletop' Red Road Markings On Jabalpur-Bhopal Highway To Protect Wildlife
Red markings will force drivers to slow down their vehicles in animal corridors, reducing the danger to wildlife.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST
Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh holds a special reputation across the country for its tiger reserves and sanctuaries. The state's roads are also considered the safest for wild animals. This is because the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has conducted a unique experiment on the Jabalpur-Bhopal highway.
Large red-coloured roadblocks have been placed on the road to help drivers understand this area and reduce their speed for the safety of wild animals. This is the first time that red marking is being done on the road itself to ensure it is safe for wild animals.
A large portion of the Jabalpur-Bhopal highway passes through the Nauradehi Sanctuary, located approximately 60 kilometres from Jabalpur. Nauradehi Sanctuary is home to a large number of wild animals.
To protect the animals, 8-foot-high iron fencing has been installed on both sides of the road. However, despite this, some sections of the road are very winding and pass through the hills, where there is a high possibility of wild animals crossing the roads. In such a situation, the National Highway Authority has adopted a unique technique.
Large red patches have been created along approximately 12 kilometres of the road. These have been named 'tabletop' markings. National Highway Authority official Amritlal Sahu said, "This work is currently underway and will be expanded further. We've typically seen white or yellow markings on the road, but for the first time, red markings have been used. This is to demarcate dangerous areas. The authority wants people to drive slowly at the designated areas where these markings have been put, as wild animals may cross the road."
In addition to animals like deer, jackals, and sambar, tigers are also present at this location. If the tiger expands its territory, there's a chance it may come onto the road.
NHAI official Amritlal Sahu explained, “As many as 25 underpasses have been built on this road, allowing wild animals to cross from one side of the road to the other. However, red markings were necessary in this area. These red markings will force drivers to slow down, and not only will they be able to avoid crossing this winding road, but they will also be able to avoid danger. He himself will be safe and wild animals will also be saved from accidents."
This road was constructed at a cost of Rs. 122 crore. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025. This unique red marking has been done in a 12-kilometer-long danger zone. Several long corridors have previously been built on highways passing through sanctuaries in Madhya Pradesh.
