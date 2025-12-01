ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI Implements India's First 'Tabletop' Red Road Markings On Jabalpur-Bhopal Highway To Protect Wildlife

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh holds a special reputation across the country for its tiger reserves and sanctuaries. The state's roads are also considered the safest for wild animals. This is because the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has conducted a unique experiment on the Jabalpur-Bhopal highway.

Large red-coloured roadblocks have been placed on the road to help drivers understand this area and reduce their speed for the safety of wild animals. This is the first time that red marking is being done on the road itself to ensure it is safe for wild animals.

A large portion of the Jabalpur-Bhopal highway passes through the Nauradehi Sanctuary, located approximately 60 kilometres from Jabalpur. Nauradehi Sanctuary is home to a large number of wild animals.

To protect the animals, 8-foot-high iron fencing has been installed on both sides of the road. However, despite this, some sections of the road are very winding and pass through the hills, where there is a high possibility of wild animals crossing the roads. In such a situation, the National Highway Authority has adopted a unique technique.