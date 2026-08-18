ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI Extends Digital FASTag Local Pass Facility To 121 Toll Plazas

New Delhi: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has extended the facility of online FASTag 'Local Passes' to 121 toll plazas across the country, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Eligible commuters can subscribe to the monthly local pass online through the Rajmargyatra Mobile App, eliminating the need for physical visits to toll plazas and manual submission of supporting documents, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

The first Digital Local Pass facility was launched in July 2026 at the Mundka–Bakkarwala toll plaza on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi. The initiative is aimed at making national highway travel more seamless and citizen-centric by leveraging technology to enhance transparency and efficiency of the tolling operations.

Under the Digital Local Pass framework, those residing within a 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza can apply for the Local Pass through the Rajmargyatra Mobile App. National Highway users can check the list of eligible toll plazas by visiting https://rajmargyatra.nhai.gov.in/buy-fastag-local-pass.