ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI Directs Development Of Vehicle Repair, Puncture Service Facilities At Wayside Amenities Along NH And Expressways

New Delhi: To enhance ease of commuting and strengthen availability of amenities along the National Highways and Expressways, National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a wholly owned company of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has directed its field offices to advise Wayside Amenities (WSAs) lessees to prioritise establishment of Vehicle Repair Shops and Puncture Repair Facilities at the earliest, according to an official release.

The initiative is aimed at improving the overall National Highway travel experience, reducing vehicle downtime, enhancing road safety and ensuring prompt assistance to commuters as well as freight operators travelling on the National Highway corridors.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, it has been observed that a larger number of vehicle and puncture repair services are required on several National Highways and Expressways, which will enable highway users in availing timely mechanical assistance during breakdowns and emergencies, avoiding inconvenience, delays, and potential safety concerns.

NHLML is developing a network of modern Wayside Amenities on a long-term lease basis under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Under the existing lease agreements executed with concessionaires and lessees, a range of permissible facilities can be developed in addition to the mandatory amenities prescribed for each WSA. Vehicle Repair Shops and Puncture Repair Facilities are among the approved permissible facilities under the contractual framework.