ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI Debars Bijwasan User Fee Collection Agency For One Month Following Misbehaviour With Road User

New Delhi: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 15 lakh on Riddhi Siddhi Associates, following misbehaviour by its personnel with road users at Bijwasan Fee Plaza on NH-248BB on November 5, 2026.

NHAI, in a statement, said that, considering the gravity of the incident, the state-owned agency has also issued a show-cause notice proposing debarment of the agency and owners/directors for one year from participation in future tenders of NHAI.

The agency has also been directed to hand over the fee plaza to the new agency on November 14, 2026.

As per the contract agreement, the user fee collection agency is responsible for ensuring proper conduct, discipline and behaviour of its personnel deployed at the fee plaza.