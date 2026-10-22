ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI Boosts Pollution Control Measures Across Delhi-NCR Amid Poor Air Quality

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI on Thursday said it has strengthened air pollution control measures across Delhi-NCR through intensified dust-control measures and faster decongestion of national highways.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement that it has deployed water sprinklers, anti-smog guns, road-sweeping machines, and more than 900 workers to support dust mitigation efforts and strengthen air pollution control across National Highways and Expressways in Delhi-NCR ahead of the winter season.

The statement comes as the government invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the NCR, with the National Capital recording its first 'poor' air quality day of the season on Wednesday. The AQI touched a 100-day high of 245 on Wednesday after Dussehra.

Meanwhile, an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) claimed that Delhi's winter air quality has shown no consistent improvement in the four years since the 2022 GRAP revision, with the city experiencing high pollution levels despite frequent imposition of stringent curbs.

NHAI said that it has deployed around 60 water sprinklers and tankers, 14 anti-smog guns, 23 Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs), two tractor-mounted brooms and over 900 workers to support dust mitigation efforts.