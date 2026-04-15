ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI Asks FASTag Issuer Banks To Validate Vehicle Registration Numbers To Enhance Accuracy

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI on Wednesday said it has issued directions to all FASTag issuer banks to undertake immediate validation of vehicle registration numbers to enhance the accuracy and reliability of data in the electronic toll collection system.

NHAI, in a statement, said the decision follows receipt of complaints regarding instances where the VRN (vehicle registration number) captured by FASTag readers does not match the actual registration number displayed on the vehicle number plate.

Such discrepancies have the potential to undermine enforcement mechanisms and may lead to revenue evasion and also attract other penal provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it added.

It has been observed that a considerable number of such mismatches are associated with FASTags issued prior to their issuance with the VAHAN database, the statement said.