ETV Bharat / bharat

NH Toll Plazas May Go Cashless From April 1; NHAI Proposes Only FASTag, UPI Payments

New Delhi: Highways authority NHAI is considering discontinuing cash payments at highway toll plazas from April 1, requiring commuters to use only digital modes such as FASTag or UPI for toll payments. Post implementation, all toll payments at National Highway fee plazas will be processed exclusively through digital modes, using FASTag or Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.

The authority said it is contemplating completely discontinuing cash transactions at the National Highway fee plazas across the country from April 1, 2026, in order to develop a fully digital National Highway tolling ecosystem. The proposed measure is aimed at consolidating the gains achieved in Electronic Toll Collection and strengthening the efficiency & reliability of National Highway fee plaza operations, it said.

The transition will help to enhance ‘Ease of Commuting’ for National Highway users by improving lane throughput, reducing congestion at fee plazas and bringing greater consistency and transparency in toll transactions.

In the past few years, over 98 per cent penetration of FASTag has significantly transformed toll collection practices in the country. At present, an overwhelming proportion of toll transactions are processed electronically through RFID-enabled FASTag affixed to vehicles, facilitating seamless and contactless movement across toll plazas.