ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Upholds Rs 10 Lakh Fine On Illegal Denim Dyeing Unit In Delhi

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has dismissed an appeal challenging a Rs 10 lakh fine imposed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on a denim dyeing unit in the capital for causing environmental damage.

The green body underlined that industrial activities falling under the high-pollution red category cannot be allowed to operate in non-conforming areas without requisite clearances.

A National Green Tribunal (NGT) bench comprising its chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz was hearing the appeal against the order of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) dated July 17, 2025, imposing environmental damage compensation of Rs 10 lakh on the denim dyeing unit.

In its order dated August 24, the tribunal rejected the submission that the appellant, Aziz Khand, was a ‘rangrej’ (traditional dyer) by profession and had a right to carry out the work, saying the argument “has no relevance because he (Khand) was carrying out the industrial activity falling in the red category in the non-conforming area without requisite clearances from the DPCC”.

“We find that no error has been committed by the DPCC in passing the impugned order and no case for interference is made out. Hence, the appeal is found to be devoid of any merit and is accordingly dismissed,” the tribunal said.