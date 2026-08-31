NGT Upholds Rs 10 Lakh Fine On Illegal Denim Dyeing Unit In Delhi
National Green Tribunal underlined that industrial activities falling under the high-pollution red category cannot be allowed to operate in non-conforming areas without requisite clearances.
By PTI
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has dismissed an appeal challenging a Rs 10 lakh fine imposed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on a denim dyeing unit in the capital for causing environmental damage.
The green body underlined that industrial activities falling under the high-pollution red category cannot be allowed to operate in non-conforming areas without requisite clearances.
A National Green Tribunal (NGT) bench comprising its chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz was hearing the appeal against the order of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) dated July 17, 2025, imposing environmental damage compensation of Rs 10 lakh on the denim dyeing unit.
In its order dated August 24, the tribunal rejected the submission that the appellant, Aziz Khand, was a ‘rangrej’ (traditional dyer) by profession and had a right to carry out the work, saying the argument “has no relevance because he (Khand) was carrying out the industrial activity falling in the red category in the non-conforming area without requisite clearances from the DPCC”.
“We find that no error has been committed by the DPCC in passing the impugned order and no case for interference is made out. Hence, the appeal is found to be devoid of any merit and is accordingly dismissed,” the tribunal said.
It said the DPCC had followed the principles of natural justice by serving a show-cause notice to Khand, which he failed to respond to.
The matter pertains to an inspection conducted in May 2023 by a joint team comprising officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), DPCC, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), BSES, and Delhi Police.
The inspection revealed that a denim cloth processing unit was operating without the mandatory consent to operate. The team found that the unit was discharging untreated effluent or highly polluting wastewater generated from washing and dyeing jeans directly into the sewer system.
According to the inspection report, despite the ground floor being sealed previously, the operators had created a bypass with a central lock in the staircase to access the upper floors.
It said the team eventually reached the washing and dyeing unit through a rooftop door, and following the raid, the MCD sealed the premises, while the water and electricity connections were also disconnected.
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