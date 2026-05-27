ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Upholds Mandatory CPCB Norms For Petrol Pumps Near Schools

New Delhi: In a significant environmental and public safety ruling, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has upheld the mandatory Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) guidelines for setting up petrol pumps near schools across the country.

The principal bench of the tribunal during hearing of a case alleging violations of the prescribed criteria of the CPCB for setting up of a proposed petrol pump at Raipur village in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, has noted that the guidelines issued by the CPCB for petrol pumps are mandatory and enforceable.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad.

CPCB Guidelines For New Petrol Pump

According to the guidelines of the CPCB, under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in general circumstances a minimum 50 metre radial distance is to be maintained from the filling point/dispensing units/vent pipe of the petrol pump to schools/hospitals (10-bedded and above) and residential area designated as per local laws.

In case of constrain in providing 50 metre distance, the guidelines permit the retail outlet by mandatorily implementing additional safety measures as may be prescribed by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).