NGT Upholds Mandatory CPCB Norms For Petrol Pumps Near Schools
The tribunal was hearing a case of alleged violation of CPCB norms on establishment of a petrol pump in Dehradun, reports ETV Bharat's Santu Das.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant environmental and public safety ruling, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has upheld the mandatory Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) guidelines for setting up petrol pumps near schools across the country.
The principal bench of the tribunal during hearing of a case alleging violations of the prescribed criteria of the CPCB for setting up of a proposed petrol pump at Raipur village in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, has noted that the guidelines issued by the CPCB for petrol pumps are mandatory and enforceable.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad.
CPCB Guidelines For New Petrol Pump
According to the guidelines of the CPCB, under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in general circumstances a minimum 50 metre radial distance is to be maintained from the filling point/dispensing units/vent pipe of the petrol pump to schools/hospitals (10-bedded and above) and residential area designated as per local laws.
In case of constrain in providing 50 metre distance, the guidelines permit the retail outlet by mandatorily implementing additional safety measures as may be prescribed by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).
There is a complete prohibition on setting up a petrol pump at a distance of less than 30 metre from schools/hospitals (10 bedded and above) and residential area. In addition to that, no high-tension line should pass over the retail outlet, as per the guidelines.
During the hearing on Tuesday, the tribunal examined allegations that the proposed petrol pump violated CPCB distance norms due to the proximity of a school, veterinary hospital, and canal. The Bench observed that the school was located within 36–40 metre of the dispensing unit, which is below the standard 50-metre requirement prescribed by CPCB guidelines.
The tribunal, however, clarified that while a 50-metre radial distance is the general norm, petrol pumps may still be permitted between 30–50 metre if additional safety measures prescribed by the PESO are strictly implemented. It emphasised that under no circumstances can a petrol pump be located within 30 metre of schools, hospitals or residential areas.
The Bench has rejected the contention that veterinary hospitals are covered under the CPCB guideline relating to “hospitals (10 beds and above),” holding that the provision applies to hospitals meant for human beings.
The tribunal further directed PESO to independently verify all distance criteria relating to the school and canal before granting any final approval or clearance to the petrol pump. It noted that PESO had already raised deficiencies regarding site plans, distance measurements, and compliance documentation, and that no final approval had yet been granted.
The tribunal's order reinforces the binding nature of CPCB environmental safeguards and highlights the responsibility of regulatory authorities to ensure strict compliance before permitting hazardous fuel infrastructure near sensitive public locations such as schools and residential areas.
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