NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hanging Glaciers In Central Himalaya, Seeks Response From Environment Ministry, CPCB, Others
NGT has issued notices to Environment Ministry, CPCB, NMCG and other stakeholders and asked them to submit their responses before next hearing on August 6.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a suo motu cognizance of reported risks posed from hanging glaciers in the Central Himalaya, and sought responses from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and other concerned stakeholders.
The directive was issued by the Principal Bench of NGT comprising chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad while taking note of a news report titled "Study flags overlooked danger posed by hanging glaciers on mountain slopes in Central Himalaya".
During the hearing over the matter on Friday, the NGT noted that the news item relates to danger posed by hanging glaciers on mountain slopes in Central Himalaya.
A recent study has cautioned that unstable hanging glaciers located on steep mountain slopes may cause catastrophic avalanches and subsequent disasters downstream, it said.
The news report referred to a scientific study conducted by researchers from leading institutions including IISc Bengaluru, IIT Bhubaneswar, and DRDO, which warned that unstable hanging glaciers in the Alaknanda basin of Uttarakhand could trigger avalanches and downstream disasters. The study highlighted increasing risks due to glacier retreat, seismic sensitivity, and rapid expansion of human settlements and infrastructure in vulnerable high-altitude regions such as Badrinath, Mana, and Hanuman Chatti.
Considering the significant environmental issues and possible breaches of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Tribunal has been noted that the matter raises important questions regarding environmental safeguarding and adherence to legal requirements.
Exercising its suo motu authority as acknowledged by the Supreme Court, the Tribunal has included several authorities as respondents, such as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, CPCB, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, NMCG, Department of Urban Development, Uttarakhand, and the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee.
The Tribunal has sent notices to all respondents, instructing them to submit their responses in the form of affidavits prior to the next hearing, scheduled on August 6.
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