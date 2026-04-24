ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hanging Glaciers In Central Himalaya, Seeks Response From Environment Ministry, CPCB, Others

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a suo motu cognizance of reported risks posed from hanging glaciers in the Central Himalaya, and sought responses from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and other concerned stakeholders.

The directive was issued by the Principal Bench of NGT comprising chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad while taking note of a news report titled "Study flags overlooked danger posed by hanging glaciers on mountain slopes in Central Himalaya".

During the hearing over the matter on Friday, the NGT noted that the news item relates to danger posed by hanging glaciers on mountain slopes in Central Himalaya.

A recent study has cautioned that unstable hanging glaciers located on steep mountain slopes may cause catastrophic avalanches and subsequent disasters downstream, it said.