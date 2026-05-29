ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Severe Heatwave Across India, Says It's 'Most Under-Recognised Environmental Disaster'

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported growing heatwave crisis across different parts of the country, and sought national and state-level climate adaptation strategy to mitigate this issue.

The principal bench of the tribunal issued the directive to the concerned stakeholders during hearing of a case, which was registered by it following a media report which claimed that the rising mercury level is affecting people's health, learning, productivity and as well as economy.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising tribunal's chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad.

During the recent hearing, the tribunal noted that rising temperatures are severely impacting public health, agriculture, water availability, productivity, wildlife, and the overall economy.

Citing recent India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, it observed that temperatures have reached as high as 48°C in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, while Delhi and several other regions continue to remain under severe heatwave conditions.

The tribunal further pointed out that heatwaves have become one of country's most under-recognised environmental disasters, affecting both urban and rural populations differently.