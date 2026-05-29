NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Severe Heatwave Across India, Says It's 'Most Under-Recognised Environmental Disaster'
NGT noted that rising temperatures are impacting public health, agriculture, water availability, productivity, wildlife, and overall economy, reports ETV Bharat's Santu Das.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported growing heatwave crisis across different parts of the country, and sought national and state-level climate adaptation strategy to mitigate this issue.
The principal bench of the tribunal issued the directive to the concerned stakeholders during hearing of a case, which was registered by it following a media report which claimed that the rising mercury level is affecting people's health, learning, productivity and as well as economy.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising tribunal's chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad.
During the recent hearing, the tribunal noted that rising temperatures are severely impacting public health, agriculture, water availability, productivity, wildlife, and the overall economy.
Citing recent India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, it observed that temperatures have reached as high as 48°C in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, while Delhi and several other regions continue to remain under severe heatwave conditions.
The tribunal further pointed out that heatwaves have become one of country's most under-recognised environmental disasters, affecting both urban and rural populations differently.
The bench noted that that urban areas face intensified heat due to dense concrete structures, reduced vegetation, vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and high energy consumption, while rural areas suffer from prolonged outdoor exposure, limited cooling infrastructure, and lack of institutional support.
It stressed the urgent need for region-specific climate adaptation strategies, high-resolution thermal mapping and remote sensing, better short-term and seasonal weather forecasting, open-access climate and geospatial data, school and community-based weather monitoring initiatives. In addition to that it also emphasised on research on heat risks and environmental impacts.
The tribunal stated that increasing temperatures linked to climate change and anthropogenic activities raise substantial environmental concerns under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.
In this regard, the NGT has impleaded Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh governments, among others. It has asked them to file their responses and action plans before it.
The next hearing in this regard is scheduled to be held on August 19.
It may be mentioned that last month, the National Human Rights Commission had called upon 21 states and Delhi to proactively take measures, and implement relief strategies aimed at safeguarding the vulnerable populations during heatwaves.
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