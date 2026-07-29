NGT Takes Note Of Staff Shortage In Pollution Control Boards Across India
A bench comprising Tribunal's Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad was hearing matters regarding strengthening of Pollution Control Boards across the country.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Principal Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed serious concern over the continued shortage of staffs in several State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs), particularly the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB), while hearing matters relating to the strengthening of Pollution Control Boards across the country.
The Bench comprising Tribunal's Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad on Tuesday heard the matter pertaining to a media report regarding resources and capacity of the SPCBs.
In compliance with the Tribunal's earlier order dated April 10, Rajeev Lochan Bakshi, Member Secretary, Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board, appeared before it through virtual mode.
During the hearing, the Member Secretary informed the Tribunal that the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board is functioning with only 52% of its sanctioned strength, including contractual employees.
He informed that although the State of Jharkhand was formed nearly 26 years ago, recruitment rules for the Board have still not been notified. While recruitment rules were prepared during 2025, they continue to await final approval from the State Government.
Taking note of these submissions, the Bench noted that the facts indicate that the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board and the State Government have not treated the issue of filling vacant posts with the seriousness it deserves.
It observed that the failure to frame and notify recruitment rules and to fill sanctioned vacancies has adversely affected the effective functioning of the Pollution Control Board.
During the proceedings, counsel appearing for the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) disclosed to the Tribunal that several State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees had not supplied copies of their responses to the CPCB despite earlier directions issued by the Tribunal.
These include the Pollution Control Boards of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, as well as the Pollution Control Committees of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.
The Tribunal directed all such authorities to comply with its earlier directions by supplying copies of their responses to the CPCB within four weeks.
The Tribunal also granted liberty to all concerned respondents to file updated status reports within the same period. It directed that advance copies of these reports should also be supplied to the counsel appearing for the Central Pollution Control Board to facilitate effective consideration of the matter.
The Bench has scheduled the next hearing on October 8.
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