ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Takes Note Of Staff Shortage In Pollution Control Boards Across India

New Delhi: The Principal Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed serious concern over the continued shortage of staffs in several State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs), particularly the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB), while hearing matters relating to the strengthening of Pollution Control Boards across the country.

The Bench comprising Tribunal's Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad on Tuesday heard the matter pertaining to a media report regarding resources and capacity of the SPCBs.

In compliance with the Tribunal's earlier order dated April 10, Rajeev Lochan Bakshi, Member Secretary, Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board, appeared before it through virtual mode.

During the hearing, the Member Secretary informed the Tribunal that the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board is functioning with only 52% of its sanctioned strength, including contractual employees.

He informed that although the State of Jharkhand was formed nearly 26 years ago, recruitment rules for the Board have still not been notified. While recruitment rules were prepared during 2025, they continue to await final approval from the State Government.

Taking note of these submissions, the Bench noted that the facts indicate that the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board and the State Government have not treated the issue of filling vacant posts with the seriousness it deserves.